Naperville Hit and Run | Food Drive for Loaves & Fishes | All Hallows Eve

Naperville Hit and Run

On Thursday morning, a 10-year-old boy was injured after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle at the intersection of Coach Drive and Bailey Road. The incident occurred around 7:55 a.m. The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of significant, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release. Police are looking for the female driver of a silver sedan who hit the boy and continued without stopping. The car was last seen heading eastbound on Bailey Road from Coach Drive. The Naperville Police Department asks anyone with information about the crash to contact the Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6725.

Food Drive for Loaves & Fishes

On Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon, state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr and state Sen. Laura Ellman will host a food drive to benefit Loaves & Fishes Community Services. The event will be held at their district offices at 475 River Bend Rd. Requested items include non-perishable food, personal care products, cleaners, detergents, diapers and toiletries. For more information, contact the office of Laura Ellman at 630-601-9961 or Janet Yang Rohr’s office at 630-296-4157.

Pickleball At Frontier Sports Complex

A six-court pickleball space will soon be added to the Frontier Sports Complex at 3380 Cedar Glade Road. At Thursday’s Naperville Park District board of commissioners meeting, officials awarded a $564,330 contract to Oswego-based Innovation Landscape Inc. for the project, which will also include the renovation of an adjacent basketball court. The Frontier pickleball plans were first announced early this year when the Rothermel Family Fund, via the DuPage Foundation, pledged a $100,000 grant for the project. Nearby residents have some concerns of noise and light impacts, but park district officials said a number of mitigations, like evergreen trees and wind screens, are being included in the project to act as sound barriers.

All Hallows Eve

The spookiest time of the year is right around the corner, and Naper Settlement is preparing to celebrate with its 16th annual All Hallow’s Eve event. During the two-day event, Naper Settlement’s 13 acres will host a variety of haunted attractions including a magic show, a zombie maze, fire performers and live music. New to this year’s event are a Halloween-inspired photo booth, axe-throwing and black light painting. The event will run on Oct. 14 and 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets are available on the Naper Settlement website.