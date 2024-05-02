Naperville in the top 100 places to live | Tesla Superchargers | Human Library

Naperville ranks in the top 100 best places to live in the country

Naperville placed in the top 5 on the top 100 best places to live in the U.S., according to a recent ranking by Livability. This year, the city pulled a higher score than it did in 2023.

Find out what score Naperville and other Illinois cities pulled and how rankings are determined.

A Tesla Supercharging Station at Naperville Crossings

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is proposing the installation of a 20-stall charging station on the east side of Showplace Drive, within the northwest corner of Route 59 and Cantore Road, at the Naperville Crossings development.

Tesla’s plans were included in the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission’s documents at Wednesday’s meeting but no action was taken, and the proposal was not discussed.

City officials indicated the public hearing on the proposal is being forwarded to the commission’s June 5 meeting.

Human Library at the 95th Street Library

Naperville’s 95th Street Library held a human library event where guests were able to “check out” a person to learn from their background and experiences.

The innovative idea from Denmark brought over 50 people to the library to learn from more than nine “books”.

Read more about the Human Library and the opportunities it presented.

Naperville Park District hoping for a Nike Sports Complex improvement grant.

The Naperville Park District is in the process of preparing a grant application that could help fund several improvements at the Nike Sports Complex.

District officials are hoping financial resources from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development, or OSLAD, grant program will help bring some of the looming projects to fruition in the near future.

Find out what improvements may be coming to Nike Sports Complex.

DuPage Veterans Foundation hosting fundraiser event for Honor Flight Chicago

The DuPage Veterans Foundation is hosting a fundraiser event on Saturday, May 4, to honor all veterans from every era. It takes place at the DuPage County Fair Grounds from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Featured events include period military vehicles, live music, a patriotic program, and family-friendly activities.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. World War II and Korean War Era veterans, and children 12 years old and under can enter for free. Funds raised from the event go to support Honor Flight Chicago.