Naperville ranked in the top 100 best places to live in the U.S.

Naperville and four other Illinois cities ranked on the top 100 best places to live in the U.S., according to a recent ranking by Livability.

The group considers several data points like a city’s economy, housing, cost of living, safety, education, and health. Livability then ranks the cities based on these factors, assigning a LivScore out of 1,000.

Naperville ranks in the top 5

Naperville scored 862 this year, placing it in the top five compared to its 2023 LivScore of 841, which placed it in the top 10.

The four cities placing higher than Naperville include:

Carmel, Indiana with a LivScore of 875

Cary, North Carolina with a LivScore of 874

Columbia, Maryland with a LivScore of 874

Fishers, Indiana with a LivScore of 864

Other Illinois cities on the top 100 list include:

Evanston with a LivScore of 770

Bloomington with a LivScore of 768

Peoria with a LivScore of 706

Champaign with a LivScore of 702

How rankings are determined

Livability commissions data from thousands of cities in the country. The group partners with Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS) to create the list, considering close to 100 data points.

The group only considers small to mid-sized cities with a population between 75,000 to 500,000 people and a median home value of $500,000 or less.

Livability has been curating lists of top places to live in the country for over a decade.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!