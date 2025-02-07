Naperville man dies in workplace accident | Neighborhood safety concerns | NCTV17 candidate forums

Naperville man killed in workplace accident in Indiana

A Naperville man was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident in Goshen, Indiana.

Miles Jovanovic, 36, was struck by a large bundle of steel tubing as he was unloading it from his semi-truck.

Safety concerns raised in residential neighborhood

The Naperville City Council on Tuesday received an earful from residents in the city’s West Highlands neighborhood with safety concerns linked to a rental property in the 1100 block of Modaff Road. An investor purchased the property several years ago and has since been renting it out.

Residents used the council’s public forum portion of the agenda to sound off about safety concerns, nuisance behavior, and code violations linked to the home. The property is in close proximity to several nearby areas children frequent, including Happy Times Preschool and St. Raphael Catholic School.

Several city officials — including the police chief and code enforcement officer — said they are working to address the concerns. Police have increased patrols in the area, according to the chief. The council also directed staff to create a report about other municipalities’ uses of a nuisance abatement ordinance as a mechanism to address properties that are the source of chronic complaints. No such ordinance is in place in Naperville.

NCTV17 to host four local candidate forums

NCTV17 will be hosting candidate forums for four local races at our station, located at 127 Ambassador Dr., Suite 103.

Each will take place at 7 p.m., to be streamed live on our website and channel, on the following days:

Naperville Park District Board Forum – Tuesday, February 11

Naperville School District 203 Forum – Tuesday, February 25

Indian Prairie School District 204 Forum – Tuesday, March 11

Naperville City Council Forum – Tuesday, March 25

The forums will be moderated by Mark Wright, president and CEO of Diverse Facility Solutions and an active community volunteer. For the city council forum, he will be joined by Director of Strategic Partnerships at DuPage Foundation Nicki Anderson, former Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and previous council member.

The forums will be available to view on demand the day after they air.

DuPage County organization giving $200K to support mental health, substance abuse aid

The DuPage Council on Strengthening the System for Mental Health & Substance Abuse Care (DCSS) will be allotting $200,000 in grant funding to expand mental health resources in the community.

The funds will support projects focused on improving mental health, treating those with substance use issues, and working on prevention and harm reduction.

‘Vision 2030’ for enhanced public education gains IPSD 204 support

There’s a statewide framework designed to help educators and communities advocate for future-focused learning and predictable state funding.

It’s called Vision 2030, and school board members in Indian Prairie School District 204 voiced unanimous support for the plan during Monday’s meeting.

District 203 considering new sub position

While substitute teachers are a common position, Naperville School District 203 officials have been fleshing out some of the other on-call roles that can be tapped into as needs arise throughout the school year.

At Monday’s board of education meeting, administrators unveiled a new proposed maintenance substitute position to help fill staffing gaps. If approved by the board of education at the upcoming Feb. 18 meeting, maintenance substitutes could receive a starting wage of $28.98 per hour, based on the pay scale negotiated with the Naperville Unit Maintenance Association bargaining group.