Naperville mansion breaks record | D203 tax levy | NCHS teacher wins national award

Naperville mansion breaks sales record

A five-bedroom, 9,299-square-foot Naperville mansion set a new DuPage County residential sale record after selling for $8.07 million on Monday. Charles Cook Architectural Design Studio designed the home on one acre of property in downtown Naperville.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the French Provincial-style home was built in 2018, and originally put on the market for $14.99 million in September 2021, which is a DuPage County residential listing record. The mansion went off the market last year, before being relisted in February for $12.75 million, and then cut to $8.2 million in August.

The previous residential sale record in DuPage was held by a home sold by MLB Hall of Famer, Frank Thomas, whose 41-room mansion in Oak Brook went for $7.95 million in 2003.

District 203’s levy could increase by 5%

Naperville School District 203’s 2023 tax levy could increase by 5%, based on a preliminary plan in motion. The board of education on Monday adopted a resolution in support of the levy determination as an estimate, setting in motion a public hearing on Dec. 18. A final vote will be taken on that date.

Several factors have been incorporated into the levy estimate, including consumer price index increases from the past year, anticipated new construction and equalized assessed valuation figures.

Under state law, District 203 could further reduce the levy amount, but it cannot increase it once a filing is sent to the county clerks by the state’s deadline of Dec. 26.

Naperville Central teacher receives national award

Seth Brady, a social studies teacher at Naperville Central was recently named a recipient of the 2024 Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence. Find out more about Brady, and how he won the national award.

NEST community discussion on lowering carbon footprint

The Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force (NEST) is hosting a public meeting on Monday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Naperville Municipal Center about reducing your carbon footprint.

The event is called, “Kitchen Table Decisions, Meaningful Carbon Reduction.” It will highlight different ways to lower one’s carbon footprint while saving money in the process.

Featured speaker, Tom Coleman, Chair of the Chicago Metro Chapter of Climate Reality, will discuss ways to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. More information can be found on the NEST website.

Naperville Police offer holiday shopping tips

The holiday season is almost here, and the Naperville Police Department is providing tips for staying safe while shopping. Learn what they advise on how to make safe purchases online and in person.