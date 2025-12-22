Naperville Monopoly | New IPSD 204 courses | North Central to Stagg Bowl

Submissions sought for Naperville edition of Monopoly game

Developers of a new Naperville-centric Monopoly game are seeking input from area residents about which local businesses, nonprofits, and landmarks should be included on the board.

Find out more about how to send in your suggestions.

Photo courtesy: Top Trumps USA and Hasbro

Naperville 203 finalized 2026 summer school program courses, fees

After batting around several different scenarios, the Naperville School District 203 board of education on Monday, Dec. 15, voted in favor of a plan for the 2026 summer school program.

Most course fees will remain the same, but the overall program structure is being modified to keep the district’s costs contained.

Read more about the changes and what board members had to say about them.

Flight and design classes proposed for IPSD 204 middle schools

Middle schoolers in Indian Prairie School District 204 could have the option to take classes in Flight and Space and Design and Discovery, if the board approves the new course proposals from administrators.

Learn more about each class.

North Central powers past John Carroll to make sixth straight Stagg Bowl

After an overpowering first half, North Central College football is heading to the Division III National Championship after a 41-21 semi-final victory over John Carroll. Scoring the first 31 points of the game, the Cardinals withstood a late charge from the Blue Streak to punch their tickets to a sixth consecutive Stagg Bowl.

North Central will face UW-River Falls in the national championship game on January 4th in Canton, Ohio, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Dec. 22 to Dec. 24 – Christkindlmarket Aurora at RiverEdge Park

Dec. 22 to Dec. 28 – Holiday Lights Trolley Tours on the Naperville Trolley

Dec. 22 to Dec. 28 – Aurora Festival of Lights at Phillips Park

Dec. 22 to Dec. 30 – Festival of Lights and Tree Sale at Cosley Zoo

Dec. 22 to Jan. 1 – Hidden Holiday Bears in Windows inside downtown Naperville businesses.

Dec. 22 to Jan. 2 – NaperLights on Water Street in downtown Naperville

Dec. 22 to Jan. 18 – The Rink at Block 59

Dec. 22 to late January – Naperville’s Music Box in the downtown alley between the Apple and Sephora stores

Dec. 22 to Jan 3 – Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum

Dec. 22 to Jan. 4 – Christmas at Cantigny

Dec. 26 to Dec 31 – Lights, Camera, Action! Light Show at Cantigny Park

Dec. 27 – Chicago 1971 The musical story of John Prine, Kris Kristofferson, and Steve Goodman at Center Stage Theater

Dec. 27 – Riverwalk Viewing: View the moon and other night-sky objects through telescopes