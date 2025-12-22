Submissions sought for Naperville edition of Monopoly game

There’s a Naperville edition of a classic board game being created, with the chance to weigh in on the local businesses, nonprofits, and landmarks that should be in play on each square.

MONOPOLY: Naperville Edition under development

MONOPOLY: Naperville Edition is currently under development by Hasbro and Top Trumps USA, according to a news release from the game creators.

Its developers are seeking input from Naperville residents and business owners on which Naperville locations should land a spot on the board.

“Naperville holds a unique blend of small-town charm, big-city amenities, and a community that’s really proud of its roots. With MONOPOLY: Naperville Edition, we want the board to feel like a true reflection of what locals and visitors love most about this city,” said Lindsay Wallace, a Top Trumps representative. “From local gems and family-run businesses to historic Naperville staples, we would love for everyone to get on board and send us recommendations of their favorite places around town.”

Nominations will be taken from now through March 6 through an online application or by emailing naperville@toptrumps.com.

Naperville version of MONOPOLY coming out fall of 2026

The game will play like the standard version of Monopoly, but with Naperville-centric sites and customized Community Chest, Chance playing cards, and Monopoly money.

It will be released in the fall of 2026 and will be available both online and in stores.

Photo courtesy: Top Trumps USA and Hasbro

