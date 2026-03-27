Naperville native leads troops abroad | School threat investigated | Local ‘Price is Right’ winner

Reports: Naperville native to lead paratroopers deploying to Middle East

A Naperville native is soon to be a leading presence in a deployment of U.S. paratroopers to the Middle East as part of Operation Epic Fury, according to multiple news reports.

Major General Brandon Tegtmeier, a West Point graduate, is a special forces commander who leads the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division.

Find out more about Tegtmeier and the deployment.

Photo courtesy: FILE – U.S. Department of War

Police investigate shooting threat causing Thursday lockdown at Naperville North

Naperville North High School was put on a “Secure and Teach” lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a reported shooting threat, with police called in to investigate.

Learn more about what happened.

Naperville realtor turns ‘The Price is Right’ win into community event

Naperville resident and realtor Jeff Stainer got to “Come on down!” on Wednesday’s episode of “The Price is Right.”

Stainer made it to the stage to compete and decided to give others a similar experience at a community event. He hosted a viewing party for his episode at Center Stage Theater, including his own version of the game show using similar set pieces he constructed from scratch.

Check out Stainer’s replica “The Price is Right” and find out how he fared on the actual game show.

Naperville police say don’t broadcast spring break plans

With many making plans for spring break next week, Naperville police are reminding the public that news of any out-of-town vacations should not be shared on social media.

Officials say any photos from trips should be posted once you’ve returned.

Other basic pre-trip precautions they noted included remembering to either place a hold on mail and newspapers or have a neighbor collect them, set timers for lights, and make sure a home looks lived in by having the grass cut. House keys should also be stored in non-obvious locations: police say avoid putting them under a mat or plant.

A full list of burglary prevention tips can be found on the Naperville Police Department website.

Geometry updates and new textbooks coming to IPSD 204

School board members in Indian Prairie School District 204 have authorized the $180,000 purchase of a new resource for high school students taking regular- or essentials-level geometry.

Called “Reveal Math: Geometry,” by publisher McGraw Hill, the new textbook and online resources are part of a redesign of geometry instruction also approved this week.

While educators are adjusting the sequence of geometry instruction, those taking the honors-level class will continue to use the existing textbook — a 1991 edition called “Geometry for Enjoyment and Challenge” — because educators said it best prepares students for higher-level math.