Naperville native’s ReThink gets $100K | Minor earthquake | Record participation at park district

Naperville native’s anti-bullying tech ReThink gets $100K grant

Naperville native Trisha Prabhu’s anti-bullying technology initiative, ReThink, was awarded a $100,000 grant from CTIA Wireless Foundation.

Prabhu, 23, started ReThink when she was a teenager, launching the app-based platform that encourages users to take a second to “rethink” a potentially harmful message before it is posted or sent. The concept has also become a broader global movement to stop online hate.

This was the top grant awarded by CTIA Wireless Foundation through its 2023 Catalyst grants program. It’s given to social entrepreneurs who use wireless and 5G to help make a positive difference within communities.

3.6 magnitude earthquake confirmed in north central Illinois this morning

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded at about 4:41 a.m. today, with an epicenter about a mile southeast of Standard, Illinois. Learn more about this “light” earthquake.

Naperville Park District sees record-level participation

The Naperville Park District is ending the final stretch of 2023 on a high note with record-level participation at a number of venues, based on data from officials. Find out which spots have seen the highest numbers.

District 203 green lights next year’s summer school program

Cold weather might be setting in, but District 203 administrators and school staffers have the go-ahead to begin planning summer school courses and programs for next year, following action at Monday’s meeting.

On a 6-1 vote, the board approved the 2024 summer school course proposals and estimated financials. Course fees will range from $195 to $400, depending on grade level and the specific program.

Board member Melissa Kelley Black cast the dissenting vote. She said she would prefer administrators make greater strides to boost growth and participation among students who need to take core coursework to address achievement gaps. Administrators countered that such overtures are a part of the plan and will be fleshed out further in the months ahead.

North Central College holds investiture of new president

On Saturday, Naperville’s North Central College held an investiture ceremony for its 11th president, Dr. Anita Thomas. Learn more about Thomas and watch some of the celebration.