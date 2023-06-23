Naperville North roof fire | Carillon tours return | Banners by IPSD204 students

Small roof fire at Naperville North High School

On Thursday, a small fire on the roof of Naperville North High School forced summer school to end early for the day. Learn more about the incident.

Carillon Tours set to return July 7

After more than two years, Naperville’s Millennium Carillon in Moser Tower will re-open for tours starting on July 7.

Andrea Coates, Director of Recreation and Facilities for the Naperville Park District, announced the news at Thursday night’s Naperville Park Board Meeting. The Carillon has been closed since the spring of 2021 due to the construction and renovation of Moser Tower.

During Carillon tours, visitors can climb 253 steps (16 stories) to the top of the structure. All tours are guided and cost $3 for anyone ages 5 and older. More information can be found on the Naperville Park District Website.

Banners by IPSD204 students to be displayed along 95th Street

The Special Events and Community Arts (SECA) Commission has unveiled 30 art designs by Indian Prairie School District 204 students, which will be used on banners that will line a section of 95th Street. Find out more about this special project.

Local nonprofit holding donation drive to help migrants

The Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs (ALMAS) is coordinating a donation drive to help recent Chicago migrants.

The recently formed Naperville nonprofit is partnering with New Life and Rincon Family Services, along with El Gran Agave and Yellow Truck Moving, for the drive. Items sought are personal care products for adults such as deodorant, soaps, and toothpaste, as well as undergarments and socks. Products needed for children also include care items like shampoo and lotion, along with diapers, wipes, onesies, and blanket sleepers.

Items may either be purchased through the group’s Amazon Wishlist or dropped off this Sunday, June 25, at El Gran Agave at 1650 Maple Terrace in Lisle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Weekend weather outlook

Another warm day today in Naperville with forecasters predicting highs in the mid-80s. The heat continues into Saturday with temperatures moving up toward 90 degrees.

But come Saturday night, Naperville will finally get some much-needed rain. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to sweep through the area and remain throughout Sunday. They’ll help to bring down temperatures slightly, with Sunday’s high predicted at 81 degrees. Keep up to date on the latest forecast through NCTV17’s weather webpage.