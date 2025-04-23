Naperville North temporary lockdown | Pope Francis remembrance Mass | Summer park program guide

Altercation between students causes temporary lockdown at Naperville North

A temporary lockdown was issued at Naperville North High School on Tuesday after a “physical altercation” between students, according to a statement issued by Naperville North High School principal Jay Wachtel.

Authories said two juveniles were arrested by the school resource officer following the fight.

Diocese of Joliet holding special Mass to remember Pope Francis

The Diocese of Joliet will remember Pope Francis with a special Mass on Thursday, April 24, at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Ave., Joliet.

The service will start at 7 p.m., following the Jubilee Year Reconciliation services being held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The special tribute Mass for the pope will be livestreamed.

Pope Francis died early Monday morning at the age of 88. He was the first Latin American pontiff in church history, serving for 12 years.

DuPage County Board OK’s funding for jail lawsuit

The DuPage County Board on Tuesday approved a funding request linked to an $11 million settlement of an inmate’s death. In June 2023, Reneyda Aguilar-Hurtado, 50, was found unresponsive in her cell; she had been held for 85 days.

The board approved transferring $10 million from unassigned reserve cash in the County Board’s fund balance account to a public liability insurance account to help cover the anticipated cost associated with the lawsuit.

During deliberations, several board members proposed an outside review of policies and procedures within the DuPage County Sheriff’s Department, though no formal action was taken. Questions about the board’s role in policy matters within the sheriff’s department also were raised. The DuPage County state’s attorney’s office is expected to weigh in on the matter once the lawsuit is finalized.

Naperville Park District’s summer guide

The Naperville Park District released its online summer program guide today. It includes information on upcoming summer programs, popular warm-weather destinations within the community, and details on numerous free events throughout the season.

Park district residents will have an opportunity to begin registering for most summer programs at 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 28. Nonresidents will have their chance starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 1.

Dynamic duo Sophie and Lanie Rosner lead the charge for Benet Academy softball

A dynamic duo has returned to the softball diamond at Benet Academy.

Twin sisters Sophie and Lanie Rosner had a standout freshman year, and are now back as a pitcher and catcher for the team.

