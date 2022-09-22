Naperville Polo Club Development | Recovery Awareness Month | Dancing With The Celebrities

Naperville Polo Club Development

A 401-home development on the 110-acre site of the former Naperville Polo Club moved one step closer to reality after a vote of recommendation Wednesday from the Planning and Zoning Commission. A representative for developer Pulte Home Company went before commissioners with the proposal, which includes four distinct housing styles with different price points. Pulte’s plan includes 252 single-family homes and 149 town homes, as well as green space for the Naperville Park District for playing fields and a park. It would be set along 119th Street, between Route 59 and Book Road and would require annexation into Naperville’s corporate limits. Much of the discussion at the meeting focused around traffic along 119th Street. The Pulte representatives have pledged funds to make improvements to intersections near the subdivision. Unlike previous proposals for the Polo Club site, city officials and nearby residents sounded a more conciliatory tone for this plan. A previous plan for the site several years ago included 700 homes and was rejected. The commissioners’ recommendation for Pulte’s proposal now goes to city council for consideration.

Recovery Month Event

Symetria Recovery, the Chicago Recovery Alliance and the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office held an event last night in honor of National Recovery Awareness Month, recognized during the month of September. The free event held in Naperville’s Symetria Recovery parking lot focused on reversing overdose in DuPage County. It featured Narcan training as well as a free giveaway of Narcan, a lifesaving medication that reverses opioid overdose. During the event, several people also shared stories about their own recovery journey.

Senior of the Year

Vicky Joseph and Bob Tanner each received a 2022 Senior of the Year award on Tuesday night. The honor was presented by the Naperville Senior Task Force at an event at the Naperville Municipal Center. Afterward the two were recognized by Mayor Steve Chirico and awarded plaques during the city council meeting. The award is given to Naperville seniors who have given back selflessly through community service.

Dancing With The Celebrities

Last night, eight Naperville notables showed off their moves at the 2022 Dancing with the Celebrities competition at Meson Sabika. Bridget Salela, agent at The Ville – Coldwell Banker Realty, and her partner from NP Dance Norbert Czerski took home the Judge’s Choice trophy for their up-tempo routine. Founder and Chief Business Psychologist of Legacy Blueprint LLC. Dr. Laticia Thompson and her partner James Dutton, owner of Arthur Murray Dance Studios won the Audience Choice trophy for their high-energy performance. The event is a fundraiser, hosted by the Career and Networking Center.