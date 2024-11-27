Naperville public art survey results | Mother-daughter Butterball team | Parade of Lights

Naperville community public art survey results are in

The City of Naperville sent out a survey in October seeking residents’ perspectives on future public art projects, looking for insights on preferred styles, themes, and locations for public art.

Results revealed strong support for nature-inspired and interactive art projects and for public art to be placed around the city, not just in the downtown area.

Learn more about the findings from the city’s public art survey.

Mother-daughter Thanksgiving tradition at the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line

Thanksgiving is a day known for bringing families together, and for mother-daughter duo Roni McDaniel and Coren Hayes, working at Naperville’s Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is one part of that holiday tradition.

Find out how the two began talking turkey in their seven-year Thanksgiving tradition.

Naperville Park District might bring electric golf carts to Springbrook

All 60 existing gas-powered golf carts at Springbrook Golf Course could be replaced next year with electric ones, based on a proposal floated at the latest Naperville Park Board meeting.

Based on an analysis, district officials indicated the transition to electric golf carts would be more cost-effective in the long run. The proposal also aligns with the district’s mission statement of environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.

In addition to the vehicle swap-out, the district plans to upgrade Springbrook’s clubhouse, where the golf carts are stored, by installing new charging infrastructure. A contract and cost estimate will be presented at an upcoming park board meeting.

Local nonprofit brings joy to cancer patients at area hospitals

Over the past five years, Naperville-based nonprofit, Bringing Joy, has put together more than 10,000 goodie bags with everything from gift cards to crossword puzzles for cancer patients at area hospitals.

The group was started in July 2018, by Joy Harmon when she was diagnosed with invasive lobular carcinoma, a type of breast cancer, and wanted to give back to patients who weren’t able to spend Thanksgiving with loved ones.

Learn more about Bringing Joy and the group’s impact on the community.

2024 Naperville Holiday Parade of Lights this Friday

The Rotary Club of Naperville and the Downtown Naperville Alliance are hosting the 2024 Parade of Lights in downtown Naperville this Friday, Nov. 29.

Guests can enjoy local music performances at a broadcast stage at the intersection of Webster Street and Jackson Avenue starting at 6:30 p.m., leading to the parade’s kick-off near Centennial Beach at 7 p.m.

The brightly lit floats will go down Jackson Avenue before heading north on Webster Street and then west down Van Buren Avenue, ending at Van Buren Avenue and Eagle Street. An accessible viewing area will be set up near Dandelion Fountain.

NCTV17 will cover the event live, which can be streamed on our Watch Now page this Friday at 7 p.m.

Happy Thanksgiving from NCTV17! There will be no NCTV17 News Update this Thursday or Friday. They will return next Monday, Dec. 2.