Naperville Restaurant Week begins today

Naperville Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday with deals across the city at 38 participating restaurants, each of which offers something different. Read more about it here.

Berlin honored by DuPage Mayors and Managers Conference

DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin was named the DuPage Mayors and Managers Conference’s Governmental Leader of the Year at the group’s annual legislative reception and dinner on Wednesday.

Berlin was recognized for his advocacy for local governments and his work in helping create the SAFE-T Act trailer bill HB 1095.

“I am truly honored to accept this award on behalf of my entire office as well as law enforcement throughout the County,” Berlin said. “Public safety is a collaborative effort. The support my office receives from law enforcement throughout the County is extraordinary.”

Naperville Hose Co. 1 seeks names of previous fire department members

Naperville Hose Co. No. 1, a 501(c) 3 organization, is looking to identify names of “non-full-time members” who previously served in the Naperville Fire Department.

The names are being gathered to be listed on a plaque to be displayed in the Fire Museum at Naper Settlement. Information such as rank, badge number, and start/end dates, and any photos are requested. Started in 1874, the department will be celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2024.

Those with information about past firefighters are asked to send the information to Ruthi Sommers at sommers127@att.net by Mar. 1, 2023.

Neuqua Valley students compete in Silent Film Festival

Neuqua Valley High School students have created a film to be premiered at the Student Silent Film Festival (SSFF) at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove.

Students from 11 different schools in the Chicago suburbs have produced original motion pictures to be shown at the event, without the aid of sound. This year’s theme is “New Horizons.”

For more information about the event, or to purchase tickets, visit the Student Silent Film Festival website.