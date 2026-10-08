Naperville Ridge project withdrawn | Naperville native throws Sox first pitch | D203 capital improvements

Petitioner withdraws proposed Naperville Ridge duplex development

A proposed 94-unit duplex development is off the table in Naperville as a project petitioner has withdrawn the submitted plans.

The Pulte Home Company, which has developed multiple residential communities in Naperville, had submitted a petition for a project dubbed Naperville Ridge on surplus property owned by the DuPage Water Commission, on the south side of 75th Street, west of Gladstone Drive, but residents had been voicing concerns.

Read more about the petition withdrawal and what it means for the future of the site.

Naperville native Belmont Cameli throws out first pitch at White Sox playoff game

Actor and Naperville North alum Belmont Cameli, star of the Amazon Prime show “Off Campus,” threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Rate Field before game three of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians.

Unfortunately for the lifelong fan and former Huskie three-sport athlete, the Sox fell to the Guardians 9-3, forcing a game four on Thursday night.

Find out more about Cameli and the other Chicago sports team he was seen supporting this week.

Local health expert shares insight on new mRNA flu vaccine

As flu season begins, a new vaccine has been released to help fight the virus.

mFlusiva is an mRNA vaccine created by Moderna. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it for adults 50 and older in August 2026.

Learn more about the new vaccine from a local health expert.

Naperville District 203 officials review capital improvement projects

Naperville School District 203 officials outlined a 14-point list of capital improvement projects for the 2027-28 school year that range from galvanized piping to playground improvements and could be approved later this month.

Annually, the district allocates around $7 million worth of capital improvement projects, based on the monetary threshold that the board has set.

Read more about Naperville 203’s planned capital improvement projects, and what board members had to say at Monday’s meeting.

Benet Academy girls golf heads to state with third-place sectional finish

Benet Academy girls golf is heading back to state after finishing in third place at the Sandburg 2A sectional on Monday.

Metea Valley is sending a pair downstate as well, with sophomore Maya Shah and freshman Gigi Sereenen. Waubonsie Valley senior Mina Shyam earned a fourth consecutive state appearance, finishing as the individual runner-up.

Catch some of the highlights of the sectional that sent them to state.