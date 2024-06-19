Naperville Riverwalk vandalism | Juneteenth Celebration | Classic car show

An uptick in vandalism at the Naperville Riverwalk

Naperville Park District staff reported an increase in vandalism at the Naperville Riverwalk over the past few weeks. This includes unique incidents, such as three benches being thrown into the river on two occasions, which park officials said were beyond repair.

The bathrooms at Fredenhagen Park were also damaged.

Find out more about the damages at the Naperville Riverwalk.

Naperville celebrates Juneteenth at Rotary Hill

Today is Juneteenth and Naperville Neighbors United celebrated over the weekend at Rotary Hill. The annual federal holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. and was first celebrated on June 19, 1865.

On Saturday, crowds were entertained and inspired by musical groups, motivational spoken-word performers, and speeches from United States Representatives Bill Foster and Lauren Underwood.

Watch the Naperville celebration and find out more about Juneteenth.

Naperville City Council approves 2024-2026 city priorities plan

On Tuesday night, the Naperville City Council approved a priorities plan for 2024-2026. The 14 priorities were split into five categories: utilities, safety, economy, mobility, and natural environment/community design.

Priorities for city utilities include completed renovations of the Springbrook Water Reclamation Center and lead service line removals by 2030. Under the safety category, Naperville plans to create a multi-year emergency management and implementation plan by Jan. 1, 2025. For the economy, the city is prioritizing support to I-88 corporate representatives, real estate professionals, and the Naperville Development Partnership to create an I-88 tollway study.

Under mobilities, the city will update the bicycle and pedestrian plan by Dec. 31, 2026. Priorities for natural environment/community design include the continued implementation of the Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan.

The city created the list based on the results of the 2023 community survey, which included questions on community livability and the quality of government services.

Changes to District 203’s e-Learning Plan

District 203 has an updated e-Learning Plan on its books, following a lengthy discussion and public hearing at Monday’s board of education meeting.

Revisions include new protocols for synchronous learning, where teachers across all grade levels will hold 30-minute morning sessions at the same time with all students. Other changes include requirements for teachers to hold at least two office hour sessions for students to ask coursework questions.

District 203 will send its e-Learning Plan for the upcoming school year to the regional office of education for further review and approval. In a post-COVID environment, District 203 has used e-Learning days during inclement weather and on election days.

Classic cars roll into Naperville for annual Father’s Day weekend show

Vintage vehicles of all varieties lined up on the streets of downtown Naperville on Saturday for the classic car show. 100 different cars were out on display, with even a couple of tractors in the mix, giving people a chance to check out pieces of automotive history.

The yearly Father’s Day weekend event showcases rides from as early as the 1930s.

Take a look at the car show and see what vehicles were on display!