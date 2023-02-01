Naperville safest city | Reward for robbery info | Sean Payton to coach Broncos

Naperville ranked safest city in America by MoneyGeek

Naperville has been ranked the safest city in America, among those with a population over 100,000. That’s according to a list by MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company. Naperville also nabbed the top spot last year.

263 cities were compared in this year’s safest city study, which took account factors like crime statistics reported to the FBI, population, and cost of crime to society.

Naperville was determined to have a crime cost per capita of $156, landing it at No. 1. Also landing in the top ten was nearby Joliet, at No. 8, with a crime cost per capita of $247.

Reward for information about Naperville robbery

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a robbery that happened on January 5, 2023. A shopper was robbed while in line at a business in the 700 block of East Ogden Avenue. Read more about the case here.

Will County Clerk candidate contests election results

Republican Gretchen Fritz, who lost in the race for Will County Clerk in the November 2022 election, is contesting the election results, claiming the count was fraudulent.

As reported by the Daily Southtown, Fritz is asking a judge to order a new election. She said she believes “mistakes and fraud have been committed in the casting and counting of ballots.” She cited mathematical formulas in her allegations, noting that the Democratic winner of the race, Lauren Staley Ferry, received more votes than Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Staley Ferry tallied 121,833 votes, with Pritzker bringing in 117,475 in Will County. Fritz tallied 108,629.

Will County court listings show the case is set to be heard Thursday morning, though the Daily Southtown reports Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Pyles will ask for a 28-day-extension to file a response to the complaint.

Meson Sabika among 100 most romantic restaurants in America

Naperville’s Meson Sabika has been named one of the top 100 most romantic restaurants in America, in a list by OpenTable.

The online reservation service looked at more than 13 million diner reviews when compiling its romantic restaurant roundup. Featuring a Spanish tapas-style menu, Meson Sabika consistently received high marks for its food, ambience, and service.

Meson Sabika was one of just four restaurants in Illinois included on the list, with the other three located in Chicago.

Naperville Central grad Sean Payton to coach Denver Broncos

A year after stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Naperville Central grad Sean Payton has reportedly reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Read more about his new role here.