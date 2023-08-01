National Night Out | Two supermoons ahead | Local joins Seven Continents Club

National Night Out celebrated tonight throughout Naperville

National Night Out, also known as “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” will be celebrated tonight at neighborhoods throughout Naperville.

The nationwide event is meant to bring neighbors together and help strengthen partnerships between the police and the public, all to help build a safer community. More than 45 neighborhoods will be taking part, with different activities and block parties planned throughout town.

A full list of participating neighborhoods and event times can be found on the city of Naperville’s website. NCTV17 will be live on Facebook tonight from one of the neighborhood events, starting at 5 p.m.

Two supermoons to take the night sky this month

Night sky gazers are in for a treat this month, as they’ll be able to catch a glimpse of not just one, but two supermoons in the night sky. Learn more about the supermoons, the first of which will appear tonight.

Three Naperville-area students named national winners at virtual STEM competition

Three Naperville-Area students were named national winners in the ninth-grade category at the 21st eCYBERMISSION National Judging & Educational Event. Find out more about the competition and their project.

DuPage Forest Preserve District joins U.S. E.P.A.’s Green Power Partnership

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County recently joined the U.S Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership. The program encourages organizations to reduce their use of electricity and use more green power to help the environment.

The forest preserve has taken many strides in these efforts, using more than 3.7 million kilowatt-hours of green power each year. To offset the conventional energy it uses, the district buys renewable energy credits, then used for purchasing wind-generated energy.

Major green initiatives by the district include solar technology at multiple locations, an alternate-fuel and electric vehicle fleet, and renewable energy that comes from gas gathered at the former landfill at Greene Valley Forest Preserve.

Naperville resident joins the Seven Continents Club

Former long-time Elmwood Elementary School teacher Dave Cleveland joined the Seven Continents Club this year, completing a marathon on every continent in the world. Watch him talk about this accomplishment and the adventures he had along the way.