New downtown mural | Proposed DuPage budget | Oswald’s 150th celebration

‘Glow’ mural brightens downtown Naperville with uplifting message

Downtown Naperville has a new glow about it, thanks to a piece of art now displayed prominently on the north side of the Liam Brex building at 220 S. Main Street.

“Glow” is the name of the 13-foot-wide, 23-foot-tall mural, created by Naperville native Maddie Peterson.

Take a look at this latest addition to downtown Naperville.

Proposed DuPage County FY 2026 budget addresses food insecurity, affordable housing

DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy unveiled her proposed $664.7 million fiscal year 2026 budget at Tuesday’s County Board meeting.

Food insecurity and affordable housing were two key themes interwoven into the budget proposal, which the County Board will review and act on in late November.

Read more about Conroy’s proposed FY 2026 budget.

Oswald’s Pharmacy’s upcoming 150th anniversary celebrations

Oswald’s Pharmacy, located at 8 W. Gartner Rd., #112, is celebrating its 150th anniversary on Friday, Sept. 26, with a special dedication ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon.

Local and state dignitaries will be on hand to issue proclamations, and historic artifacts from the pharmacy, which are being donated to Naper Settlement, will be on display. There will also be a time capsule packed at the event, with community-submitted items to put inside. The capsule will be sealed and put in the original Oswald’s building on Jefferson Avenue, which is currently Ramsay’s Kitchen.

The festivities will continue into Saturday, Sept. 27, with a customer appreciation day featuring giveaways, specialty sales, and raffle prizes. The first 150 customers at the store that day will also receive specialty goodie bags. The store will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

National Karate & Martial Arts named among top 100 small businesses in America

National Karate & Martial Arts was recently named one of the top 100 small businesses in America by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, on its 2025 CO-100 list.

The site recognized it as a “leading force in martial arts instruction and personal development in the western suburbs of Chicago since 1995.” It was also listed in the chamber’s “enduring businesses” category, which notes companies that have seen long-term growth and sustainability.

The business has a Naperville school at 1795 S. Washington St., with additional locations in Aurora, Bartlett, Roselle, and South Elgin.

Free car care safety clinic for those 50 and up

The Naperville and Lisle Townships TRIAD is hosting a free car care safety clinic for those aged 50 or older on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Lisle Township Road District Highway Department Garage, 4719 Indiana Ave., Lisle.

A complimentary multi-point vehicle inspection will be conducted to prepare cars for the upcoming colder months, checking things like fluids, hoses, lights, belts, and wipers. CARFIT volunteers will also be on site to show different tips and aids to help get into and out of a car safely and easily.

The clinic runs from 8 a.m. to noon. No reservations are required, and healthy snacks will be provided during the wait for service.