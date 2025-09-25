Proposed DuPage County budget addresses food insecurity, affordable housing

Food insecurity and housing are two prevailing themes interwoven into DuPage County’s spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year budget, based on recently unveiled details.

County Board Chair Deborah Conroy delivered her annual address on the fiscal year 2026 budget at a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 23. The board will spend the next two months deliberating components of the budget before it is acted upon at the Nov. 25 meeting and takes effect Dec. 1.

A big picture look at the county’s FY 2026 budget

The proposed DuPage County budget for the upcoming fiscal year is balanced, Conroy said, and clocks in at $644.7 million. It includes a general fund budget in the amount of $263.1 million.

Conroy said the proposed general fund budget is a 2.31% increase from the amount earmarked in FY 2025 and is the lowest increase since 2021.

If plans proceed as proposed, the county will levy $71.5 million in taxes, which encompasses new construction growth across DuPage County, but represents a flat tax rate. Conroy said the county’s portion, based on the proposal, will continue to represent about 2% of an average homeowner’s tax bill.

A homeowner with a home valued at $350,000 will pay approximately $129 in property taxes to DuPage County in 2026, Conroy said.

Key initiatives within the county’s FY 2026 budget

In her budget address, Conroy outlined a number of key initiatives that are incorporated in the FY 2026 budget proposal. Allocations toward food insecurity and continued strides toward affordable housing were a part of her address.

“I believe we can be fiscally responsible and take care of people,” Conroy said. “We will use our resources to meet immediate needs and create a stronger social service infrastructure, ensuring programs are delivered in an efficient manner, ensuring the highest value for each dollar we expend.”

Conroy touched on what she described as a “sustainability initiative,” which is an $18.1 million package of proposed spending allocations to meet critical needs across DuPage County. It is broken down as follows:

$3.1 million toward providing fresh food for local pantries

$2.5 million earmarked specifically toward Loaves & Fishes for the nonprofit’s building project that is designed to improve food delivery and storage capabilities

$5 million for the launch of a Downpayment Assistance Program for first-time homebuyers

$5 million toward the creation of a Land Bank and Community Housing Trust that would be applied toward affordable housing efforts

A potential allocation of $2.5 million to assist any county government programs impacted through state or federal budget cuts, should they occur

Additional big-picture projects within the FY 2026 budget include $9 million for stormwater upgrades in various areas of the county, $1 million to support transportation initiatives, $300,000 toward mental health programs and additional public safety funding support toward the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, State’s Attorney’s Office, and Public Defender.

Conroy takes aim at federal, state officials during address

As she began her budget address at the Sept. 23 board meeting, Conroy said the compilation of the budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year is being done so in “an unprecedented manner.”

“For the first time, we must plan based on threats to the very existence of the federal departments and programs our residents depend on for food, shelter, education, energy assistance, and critical medical services,” Conroy said.

She added, “The programs that survive the threat of cuts will likely see funding sliced away, leaving gaping holes that will hurt the most vulnerable among us.”

In addition to sharing her concerns about the decisions coming out of Washington, D.C., Conroy said recent overtures out of the state capitol also have given her pause.

“Further coloring the picture is the scene in Springfield,” Conroy said. “This past May, a proposal to provide funding to our regional transit system threatened to steal $72 million of our DuPage tax revenue right from under us.”

Criticizing the proposal, Conroy added, “This plan would have taken our hard-earned money and given it to unelected bureaucrats at the transit agencies. Of course, we support adequate responsible funding of our transit system. We simply want to ensure that DuPage residents and our suburban neighbors do not disproportionately foot the bill.”

Conroy said she is “working energetically with colleagues” to try reaching a “fair governance solution” to the transit-related discussions and is hopeful DuPage and the other collar counties within the region will have “a seat at the table.”

In addition to Conroy, the board’s Finance Committee under the leadership of District 2 County Board member Paula Deacon Garcia had a role in assembling the proposal.

Several board members voiced support for the FY 2026 budget proposal at the recent meeting.

“The investment, in the budget you put forward … will be transformative for this county,” District 2 board member Andrew Honig said to Conroy.

Sadia Covert, a board member representing District 5, said she was pleased with the priorities laid out in the budget proposal.

Speaking specifically to food insecurity issues across DuPage County, Covert said, “It’s going to be a huge problem. Thank you for setting aside money for that.”

