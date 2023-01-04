New DuPage Foundation CEO

The DuPage Foundation will welcome Michael R. Sitrick, JD, CFRE, as its new president and CEO. He’ll be taking over for David M. McGowan, CFRE, who served in the role for 25 years. McGowan retired December 30.

Sitrick had been serving as the Foundation’s executive vice president for advancement. But his involvement with the group dates back to 2003, when he became the Foundation’s first full-time development staff member. The Foundation’s Board of Trustees approved his appointment unanimously on December 8, 2022.

Fire Department CPR classes

In light of an incident at Monday night’s Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Naperville Fire Department is reminding residents that it offers CPR/AED training classes. The department encourages the training as they believe it’s vital for residents to know the appropriate CPR/AED procedures in case of an emergency.

The Naperville Fire Department offers the following training classes.

HeartSaver CPR/AED

HeartSaver

BLS CPR/AED for Healthcare Providers

Community Family & Friends (Hands-Only)

Classes cost $55 for Naperville residents and $60 for non-residents. They are held on the Safety Town campus at 1320 Aurora Avenue.

Mental Health First Aid

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Naperville is hosting “Mental Health First Aid” on Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 1500 Brookdale Road church. The course will include tips on identifying and responding to signs of mental illness and helping those individuals find the appropriate care.

Sponsored by Linden Oaks Hospital Mental Health First Aid Consortium, the event costs $27. Registration is required by Monday, Jan. 16. For more information about Mental Health First Aid, contact Diane McQueen.

Young Feminists Speak Up

The League of Women Voters of Naperville (LWVN) is hosting a virtual webinar on January 11 at 7 p.m. about the future of young women. It’s titled: “Young Feminists Speak Up.”

The webinar will explore the challenges women face in higher education and the workforce. Discussion topics will include balancing work and life, the role of women in elected office positions, and how childcare impacts work and family.

For more information about the webinar and to register for a Zoom link to the event, visit the League of Women Voters of Naperville website.