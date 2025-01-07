New DuPage multi-school officer | Five tips to fix finances | New park district pickleball leagues

DuPage County Sheriff’s Office appoints new Multi-School Community Resource Officer

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office has appointed Corporal Scott Mrkvicka as its new Multi-School Community Resource Officer. This initiative is part of the Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing commitment to improve safety and foster positive relationships within school communities.

Corporal Mrkvicka’s responsibilities will include school safety, educational outreach, crime prevention, crisis intervention, and building relationships within the school and community.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. By placing a dedicated officer in our schools, we are creating a safer environment where our children can thrive and feel comfortable,” said DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick in a press release.

Image courtesy: DuPage County Sheriff’s Office

5 steps to get your finances back on track after the holiday season

The holidays can be a rush of many things — presents, parties, cookies, casseroles … and sky-high price tags. When this festive time is over, financial experts say you’re not alone if your bank account has taken a hit.

Learn five steps to help you regain control of your finances after the holidays.

Naperville Park District offering new competitive pickleball leagues in 2025

The Naperville Park District is launching three competitive adult pickleball leagues this year. The leagues will be organized into three skill levels: advanced beginner, intermediate, and advanced.

Games will be held at the Fort Hill Activity Center and played in a round-robin format over eight weeks of pre-assigned rotations. Scores will be recorded each week and turned in to staff at the Fort Hill Activity Center.

The winter session will run from Jan. 21 to March 18. Registration details can be found on the Naperville Park District website.

Alive Center expanding with new models to support teen mental health

Since 2015, the Alive Center in Naperville has offered a free after-school space for teens. But Alive’s Founder and CEO Kandice Henning found that less than 1% of communities in the state have this type of teen center available.

With nearly a decade of success in Naperville, Henning has created two new models that will help the program she’s built expand more quickly and easily to other areas.

Find out more about the Alive Center’s efforts to expand support for teen mental health.

Mahjong gaining popularity around Naperville

Mahjong, a global game with hundreds of years of history, has long been a favorite of the Naperville Park District’s Mahjong Club.

Recently, its popularity has been growing among Naperville residents, including members of the city’s Congregation Beth Shalom.

Learn more about the Chinese tile-based game and its local impact.