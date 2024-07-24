New parks honor Naperville traditions | Proposed haiku path | Block 59 construction

New parks to pay tribute to Naperville’s rich horseback riding history

Two parks honoring the Naperville traditions of horseback riding and polo are coming to the city next year.

Fairlane Farms Park and Polo Club Park will be part of the new Naperville Polo Club subdivision off 119th Street, recognizing the Kuhn family’s contributions to the area, which can be traced over 100 years.

Haiku path proposed for the Naperville Riverwalk

A retired Naperville North High School teacher proposed a haiku path at the Naperville Riverwalk at the July 10 Riverwalk Commission Meeting.

The Riverwalk Commission will take the proposed path to the Aug. 6 Planning, Design, and Construction Committee meeting to discuss whether the commission will pursue the path and finalize details if they decide to do so.

Naperville’s Block 59 construction is underway

Construction crews are in the midst of tearing down a number of buildings east of Route 59 to make way for a new shopping and entertainment district, collectively called “Block 59.”

Once many of the existing buildings have been removed, work to reconfigure the site to create a public green space will begin.

DuPage County Fair kicks off tomorrow

The DuPage County Fair kicks off tomorrow, July 25, and will run through Sunday, July 28. It will take place at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton.

The four-day event will feature animals, exhibits, entertainment, food, and carnival rides. This year, children five years and under can enter the event for free.

A full schedule, ticket information, and daily hours for the event can be found on the DuPage County Fair website.

Naperville North High School alum wins a gold medal at the International Math Olympiad

Naperville North High School alum Krishna Pothapragada won a gold medal at the International Math Olympiad, playing for Team USA.

The United States Team, comprised of Pothapragada and five other students, placed first out of 108 countries and 609 students in the competition. Individual scores were based on solutions to six challenging problems with Team USA scoring 192 points.

The International Mathematical Olympiad took place from July 11 to July 22 in Bath, United Kingdom.