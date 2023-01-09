New quarter commemoration | Nautical Bowls | Local football alums in championships

Anna May Wong Quarter commemoration

A local group will commemorate the release of the new Anna May Wong Quarter on January 28, as part of a celebration of the Chinese New Year.

Chinese American Women in Action (CAWA) has partnered with Naperville Bank & Trust for the event, which will take place at the bank’s location at 555 Fort Hill Drive in Naperville from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Anna May Wong was the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, appearing in more than 60 movies. Her new quarter will be the first U.S. currency featuring an Asian American, and is the fifth coin in the American Women Quarters Program.

Those in attendance will receive an Anna May Wong Quarter in a red envelope, as a part of the Chinese New Year tradition. Refreshments and cultural entertainment will also be part of the event. Advance registration is required through Eventbrite.

Nautical Bowls opens

The first Chicago-area Nautical Bowls has opened in Naperville.

The fast-casual acai bowl based shop hosted its grand opening on Saturday at its location in the Naperville Plaza Shopping Center at 8 W. Gartner Road.

The acai bowls are gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy free, meant to be a healthier alternative to a frozen treat. They start with a plant-based sorbet, which can then be topped with a number of superfoods like honey, almonds, fruits or chia seeds.

The Naperville shop is the company’s 27th location.

Ballot update: McDaniel off, Stephens remains

A DuPage County judge ruled on Friday that Naperville city council candidate Derek McDaniel must be removed from the April ballot. Naperville mayoral candidate Tiffany Stephens may remain. Read more about it here.

Local football alums lead universities to National Championships

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits won their first ever FCS football National Championship yesterday over North Dakota State by the score of 45-21.

The Jackrabbits were led at quarterback by Neuqua Valley grad Mark Gronowski, who was named Most Outstanding Player, tallying 280 total yards and four touchdowns.

Also on the SDSU roster is former Neuqua Valley wide receiver Patrick Hoffmann and Naperville North quarterback Jon Bell.

Another Naperville quarterback, Sam Jackson from Naperville Central, will attempt to win a National Championship with TCU as the Horned Frogs face Georgia in the FBS Championship game tonight at 6:30pm on ESPN.

Jackson is the backup signal caller for TCU.