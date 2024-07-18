New (sub)URBAN Art Walk | Holistic dental practice planned | Skate facility grand opening

Inaugural (sub)URBAN Art Walk in downtown Naperville this Saturday

The DuPage Hispanic Alliance is partnering with the Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) to hold the inaugural Latin (sub)URBAN Art Walk this Saturday, July 20, in downtown Naperville.

Participants are invited to stroll through downtown to check out the Latin culture and art on display at more than 20 businesses. Along with artwork, featured at the free family event will be live music, dancing, drinks, and Latin cuisine. There will also be the chance to visit with some of the artists in person.

The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. An online map listing all participating businesses is available on the DNA’s website.

A holistic dental practice planned on Naperville Road

A new holistic-focused dental practice could soon come to an office complex at 2323 Naperville Road, based on a favorable vote at Wednesday’s Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Dr. Mandeep Raina went before commissioners and briefly discussed her planned practice out of an office condominium unit she recently purchased out of the complex. Raina in her discussion with commissioners indicated the practice will include holistic medicine practices.

Commissioners reviewed Raina’s business plan for a technical reason. She requested 10 fewer parking spaces than what commonly is allowed under municipal code. City staff had no objections to the request. The commission’s recommendation advances to the Naperville City Council for a final determining vote.

Park district holds official grand opening for the Rothermel Family Skate Facility

Skaters were rolling into Centennial Park for the official grand opening of the Rothermel Family Skate Facility on July 16.

The facility is named in honor of Jim Rothermel and his family for their financial support in getting the skate park built.

Get a glimpse of the new park and learn more about its features.

Naperville Jaycees seek volunteers for Last Fling

The Naperville Jaycees are in need of volunteers for their Labor Day festival, the Last Fling.

The four-day fest runs from August 30 to September 2. It will feature live music, a family fun area, a carnival, a business expo, food and beverage vendors, and some special events, including the traditional parade which will take place on Labor Day.

Volunteers are key for the event’s success, organizers say, and are used throughout the festival each day. Some spots to fill include beverage and food tent workers, special event assistants, entrance tent workers, signage, and parking lot attendants.

To take part, volunteers must be 10 or older, and 21 or older to help in a beverage tent. They may also sign up as a representative for a 501c3 organization, and earn $7 per volunteer hour for that group. Shifts last between three to six hours. Sign-up information can be found on the Last Fling website.

Western DuPage Special Recreation Association hosts first Special Olympics flag football program

Kids with the Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA) have hit the gridiron this year as members of the first Special Olympics flag football program.

Calling themselves the Wildcats, the team is made up of athletes ages 7-15 to learn more about the game of football, as well as teamwork, sportsmanship, and physical fitness.

Take a look at some of the athletes in action, and find out more about the program.