New Will County Clerk | Naperville resident awarded Obama-Chesky scholarship | Fall colors come early

Charles B. Pelkie Jr. appointed as Will County Clerk

Charles B. Pelkie Jr. has been appointed to be Will County Clerk, filling the slot left vacant by Lauren Staley-Ferry, who accepted a job as the city clerk for Joliet at the end of July.

The appointment was made by Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and confirmed unanimously by the Will County Board on Sept. 19.

Pelkie will serve in the role through Dec. 2, 2024, at which point an elected successor from the November election will be sworn in to serve the remaining two years of Staley-Ferry’s term. He had already been standing in as interim clerk and had served as Chief of Staff and Chief Deputy Clerk in the clerk’s office since 2018.

Photo courtesy: Will County Clerk

Naperville resident awarded the Obama-Chesky Voyager Scholarship

Naperville resident Leland J. Pan is a recipient of the 2024-2026 Voyager Scholarship, created by former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb.

Pan, a political science major at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, is currently interning with the Bazelon Law Center for Mental Health and the Disability Culture Lab in Washington, D.C., while pursuing an independent study.

She hopes to create a better framework that supports public service workers experiencing burnout and compassion fatigue, with an emphasis on critical mental health.

Every year, 100 college juniors receive the scholarship, which includes up to $50,000 in financial aid spread across the last two years of school, a $10,000 stipend and $4,200 of Airbnb travel credit to carry out work-travel experience during the summer, and a $2,000 Airbnb travel credit every year for 10 years to continue forging new connections throughout their public service careers.

Dry weather brings early fall color to Naperville plants

Hot and dry weather has swept through Naperville during the late summer, and with that has come early fall colors in some plants.

Plant Knowledge Specialist at The Morton Arboretum Sharon Yiesla predicts peak colors could arrive in mid or late October.

Find out more about how the season’s weather impacts the color of plants.

New Naperville parking restrictions in residential areas

The City of Naperville is clamping down on what types of vehicles can park in residential district areas of the community, following the passage of an ordinance at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Language within the ordinance essentially restricts large commercial vehicles from parking in residential areas for prolonged periods of time. The restrictions include vehicles with gross weights of 12,000 pounds or greater, commercial machinery, and commercial and industrial equipment on a vehicle or in the bed of a vehicle that is not secured or covered.

The ordinance does not pertain to large delivery vehicles that park for a short time to drop off a package, nor does it prohibit large vehicles that are rendering services on the premises of a particular residence. Motorists not complying with the ordinance will be fined $100 per violation.

Barbie-inspired routine wins big at Dancing with the Celebrities

Last night, seven Naperville notables brought their dancing shoes to the Matrix Club for the Career & Networking Center’s Dancing with the Celebrities competition.

The night’s big winners came all the way from Barbie World. Mpower Strength’s Jepharya Badie and Arthur Murray Dance Centers’ James Dutton took home both the Audience Award and Judges Award. The pair’s Barbie-inspired routine featured plenty of props and appearances from Badie’s family.

Keep an eye on the NCTV17 website for a full recap of the fundraiser later today.

KidsMatter Volunteer Fair shines a spotlight on Naperville nonprofits

Representatives from 30 Naperville nonprofits gathered with community members on Tuesday night for the KidsMatter Volunteer Fair.

Check out the highlights from the fair and see what groups are offering volunteer opportunities.

Weekend weather outlook

It’s a mix of weather ahead this weekend, starting with mostly sunny skies on Friday, with a high of 89 degrees.

Saturday will bring more sunshine and continued heat, with a high of 96. But showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in Saturday night, bringing cooler temperatures with them. Sunday will see more showers and storms, and a high temp of 71.

Keep up to date on your daily weather forecast with the NCTV17 weather webpage.