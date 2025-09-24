New Woodman’s near Naperville | North Aurora Road improvement | Max’s Mission murals

Woodman’s Food Market plans new store just south of Naperville in Plainfield

Woodman’s Food Market is planning to open a new store just south of the Naperville border in Plainfield.

The mega-grocer started work this spring on a 36-acre site at the northeast corner of Route 59 and 119th Street.

Learn more about Woodman’s and when the new location is expected to open.

Final phase of North Aurora Road Improvement Project to begin Sept. 29

The final stage of the North Aurora Road Improvement Project is set to begin the week of Sept. 29, according to a news release from the city of Naperville. The project is being carried out in collaboration with the city of Aurora and Naperville Township.

This phase, estimated at $52 million, will replace the 110-year-old Canadian National/Wisconsin Central Railroad bridge over North Aurora Road with a new structure. The new bridge will span five lanes of traffic, a multi-use trail, and a sidewalk, and will also feature roadway lighting, a pump station, and increased vertical clearance.

Most work will take place on the shoulder of the roadway with minimal impact on traffic, though some lane closures may occur during the process. One lane of traffic in each direction is expected to remain open, but the city urges motorists to be alert for crews and traffic changes.

In early spring 2026, a detour will be implemented to accommodate the bridge removal and reconstruction, along with the relocation of a large gas pipeline necessary for the roadway widening. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Max’s Mission murals beautify Naperville with hope and inspiration

Color has arrived at Naperville’s Centennial Park with the addition of four new murals next to the Rothermel Family Skate Facility.

The project is led by Naperville nonprofit Max’s Mission to provide hope to those struggling with mental health challenges or suicide loss.

Take a look at the new murals.

North Central College ranks among the top 20 best Midwest regional universities

North Central College recently ranked 20th in the Best Regional Universities Midwest category by the U.S. News & World Report.

The college moved up one notch from last year in the Best Value Schools category, placing 27th, and jumped 13 spots in the Top Performers on Social Mobility category, placing 35th. In addition, it ranked ninth in the Best Colleges for Veterans category.

According to a news release from the college, North Central has appeared in the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings for more than 30 consecutive years.

Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce president joins Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100

Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce president & CEO, Kaylin Risvold, was recently added to the Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100, according to a news release from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The committee advises the U.S. Chamber’s board of directors, enhances lobbying and coalition work, and helps with programming and outreach.

According to the release, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce represents the interests of more than 3 million businesses.