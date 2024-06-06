NMB summer concerts start | Heinen’s plans advance | Naperville Fourth of July fireworks

Naperville Municipal Band summer concerts kick-off will honor former director and emcee

The Naperville Municipal Band (NMB) begins its summer concert series tonight, Thursday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m. at Central Park.

Tonight’s performance, “The Sounds from Central Park”, will honor former NMB director Ron Keller with “March Kings” and former emcee Ann Lord with “Radetzky March”. The band will also unveil the newly named Ronald J. Keller Performance Stage.

The NMB will perform at Central Park every Thursday until Aug. 15. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free to the public.

Heinen’s plans for former Butera Grocery site advance

Heinen’s plans in Naperville for a newly constructed grocery store at the site of the former Butera Grocery-anchored shopping center on Chicago Avenue advanced Wednesday after a favorable recommendation from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. The city council will take up the recommendation and cast a deciding vote.

Cleveland-based Heinen’s currently operates 23 stores, with the majority in Ohio, clustered around the grocer’s home base. In Illinois, the retailer has four locations: Bannockburn, Lake Bluff, Glenview, and Barrington.

Commissioners heard from several residents living close to the proposed development, with some sharing concerns about noise impact and a loading dock that would abut some residents’ backyards. Installation of a sound barrier and landscaping as screening are among the items included in the city’s proposed conditions of approval.

Naperville Fourth of July Firework show coming to the Frontier Sports Complex

The City of Naperville and the Naperville Park District will co-host this year’s community fireworks show for the Fourth of July, according to a press release from the Naperville Park District.

The display will start at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 at Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Rd.

Find out more information about next month’s fireworks show.

Loaves & Fishes 40th-anniversary virtual scrapbook

Loaves & Fishes Community Services is celebrating 40 years of providing food and support to the community. To commemorate this milestone, it is asking those involved with the food pantry to participate in its virtual scrapbook.

Those who have either supported or been supported by the organization can share a story or memory, along with a picture or video. Submissions can be added to the virtual scrapbook on the Loaves & Fishes website.

DuPage County 2025 fiscal year budget survey now open

Residents of DuPage County can weigh in on local programs and initiatives by completing the annual budget survey on the DuPage County website.

This past March, the DuPage County Board approved a new strategic plan. The budget survey will provide the board with residents’ feedback on what the county should focus on in the strategic plan and where funds should be invested, according to a DuPage County press release.

DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy will present the proposed FY2025 budget plan to the county board on Sept. 24. The county’s upcoming fiscal year starts Dec. 1, 2024.