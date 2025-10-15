No Kings protest | Artwork from World War II letters | Toys for Tots

Organizers planning No Kings protest for Saturday in downtown Naperville

A local photographer and a pastor are planning what they say will be a peaceful rally and march in downtown Naperville on Saturday to coincide with thousands of other “No Kings” protests across the nation.

Learn more about the planned protest against President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.

Naperville artist turns father’s World War II letters into art

For 25 years, Naperville artist Marilyn Dale stored over 500 letters that her father, Chester Mackowiak, sent to her mother, Irene Golata, during World War II.

She’s now turned those letters into art, to be featured in an exhibition titled “Between the Lines.”

Find out more about the artwork and where to see it.

District 203’s school improvement plans finalized

Naperville School District 203’s school improvement plans for the current school year have been finalized, following a recent vote from the board of education.

Last month, the board and administrators had a preliminary discussion about this year’s sets of school improvement plans. The board adopted the plans, on a 6-1 vote, at a meeting on Monday, Oct. 6, with Melissa Kelley Black being the dissenter.

Each school’s improvement plan is tailored to reflect the historical performance within the building, according to district officials, and is intended to create a roadmap for current and future goal setting.

Naperville Park District Police launch Toys for Tots drive

The Naperville Park District Police has started collecting new, unwrapped toys for the 2025 DuPage County Toys for Tots program.

Find out where you can donate.

Lynney Tarnow and Ellie Stiernagle cement their four-year legacies with Benet volleyball

Winning is a tradition for Benet Academy girls volleyball, but few players have embodied that legacy quite like Lynney Tarnow and Ellie Stiernagle.

With Stiernagle guiding the Redwing offense as the team’s setter and Tarnow towering over the competition as a 6’5 middle blocker, the pair has spent the past four years refining their chemistry and developing into top-tier talents on the court.

Hear more about the pair’s run for a fourth and final trip to state.