Naperville Park District Police launch Toys for Tots drive

The Naperville Park District Police has started collecting new, unwrapped toys for the 2025 DuPage County Toys for Tots program.

Seven spots to drop off toys

Toys can be dropped off at the following seven locations through Saturday, Dec. 13:

Naperville Park District Administration Building, 320 W. Jackson Ave.

Central Maintenance Facility, 427 Martin Ave.

Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, 305 W. Jackson Ave.

Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Drive

Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Road

Springbrook Golf Course Golf Shop, 2220 W. 83rd St.

WONC Radio Station at Oliver Hall, 232 E. Chicago Ave.

Collection boxes will be available during operating hours

More than 1,300 toys collected in last year’s drive

Last year, the group collected 1,309 toys, 137 books, and 773 stocking stuffers for the program, which is hosted by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

“The Naperville community has been incredibly generous over the past 15 years of this campaign, and the Park Police are appreciative of everyone’s participation,” said Chief Steve Schindlbeck in a news release. “With the holiday season at our doorstep, it’s not too early to begin donating toys to children in need in our area. Please help support this great initiative and make a child’s holiday memorable.”

Stuffed animals and toy weapons are not accepted. Monetary donations may be given online.

Image courtesy: Naperville Park District

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!