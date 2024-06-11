No Ribfest this year | Municipal band honors Keller, Lord | Asian Youth Arts Exhibition

No Ribfest this year, says Exchange Club of Naperville

The Exchange Club of Naperville announced that Ribfest will not happen this year, with club president Emy Trotz clarifying the event was never scheduled. Ribfest began in Naperville in 1988 and recently moved to Wheaton.

The festival would have celebrated its 35th anniversary this year.

Naperville Municipal Band pays tribute to Ron Keller and Ann Lord during summer concert

Last Thursday, the Naperville Municipal Band opened its summer concert series for the first time without longtime members Ron Keller and Ann Lord. The group dedicated songs in their honor, featured Lord’s two sons and daughter in a piece, and unveiled a new sign dedicating the stage to Keller.

Rotary Club of Naperville awards $180K in grants to 43 non-profits

The Rotary Club of Naperville awarded $180,000 in grants to 43 area nonprofits during its annual Community Service Grant Luncheon on June 6. The funds support local non-profits addressing education, basic needs, health, senior services, and youth services.

According to the Rotary Club, the selected organizations play critical roles in addressing the community’s needs.

DuPage County hosts Senior Fair on June 14

DuPage County will host a Senior Fair on Friday, June 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 421 N. County Farm Road, in Wheaton. The event is being held in honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which is the following day.

The fair will be held in the first-floor auditorium and feature over 30 agencies that offer services for older adults and their caregivers. Everyone in attendance will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a gift basket.

Some of the participating agencies include DuPage County Community Services, NAMI DuPage, Senior Home Sharing, and many more. Call 630-407-6500 for more information.

Changes planned for near-downtown apartment development

The Views of Naperville, an apartment community at 701 Royal Saint George Drive, could undergo a few tweaks, based on a proposal presented to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.

Owners of the residential development went before commissioners and sought an amendment to an existing planned unit development document with the city to accommodate the demolition of an existing clubhouse and pool and replace it with modernized amenities. Several changes to the parking areas also are part of the refinements.

One resident living in the apartments spoke to the commissioners, expressing concern with the lack of playground equipment for families, which reportedly have been on the rise within the complex. Commissioners ultimately forwarded on to the decision-making city council a favorable recommendation

Naperville students host Asian Youth Arts Exhibition

In late May, over 75 people gathered at Nichols Library for the second Asian Youth Arts Exhibition, sponsored by Chinese American Women in Action (CAWA). 17 local students created 30 pieces of art, which reflect the artists’s personalities, passions, and struggles.

At the event, Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli delivered a proclamation for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

