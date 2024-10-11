Northern lights in Naperville | Attempted burglary, police chase | Know Your State Judges website

Northern lights put on a show in Naperville area last night

Naperville-area residents were treated to a view of the northern lights last night, thanks to a severe geomagnetic storm.

A powerful solar eruption earlier this week sent a coronal mass ejection (CME) hurtling toward Earth, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The electrically charged particles create geomagnetic storms when they hit the Earth’s magnetic field. As they slam into gases in the atmosphere, they release energy, which shows up as light.

As a result, sky gazers were treated to a brilliant show of pinks, greens, and purples dancing across the night sky, seen most clearly through the lens of a camera. Take a look at the NCTV17 Facebook page to see some of the brilliant images captured around our area.

Photo courtesy: Holli Long

2 men prompt police chase after alleged attempted burglary of Naperville home

Two Chicago men accused of attempting to burglarize a Naperville home, then causing multiple crashes during a long police chase as they fled the scene, have been denied pre-trial release by a DuPage County judge.

Rocky Miller, 45, and Vincent Ely, 21, were both charged with one count of attempted residential burglary.

Find out more about what happened in the incident.

Naperville student creates website to help inform Illinois voters about their judges

One local student is helping Illinois voters be more informed when they flip over the ballot and cast their judicial choices this election.

Months of work from Naperville North High School junior Sarah Boettcher has culminated in KnowYourStateJudges.org, a one-stop shop for nonpartisan information about 2024 judicial races around Illinois.

Learn more about what prompted Boettcher to create the website.

Danada Fall Festival takes place this weekend

The Fall Festival at Danada takes place Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Danada Equestrian Center, 3S507 Naperville Road, Wheaton.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, the center will celebrate horses with a range of events. Equestrian performances and demonstrations will take place outside, with horse-drawn wagon rides, barn tours, pony rides, and child-friendly activities also part of the fun. Captain, the painting horse, will be creating artwork, with some available for purchase.

Admission is free, though there will be fees for some activities. A full schedule of events and more details are available on the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s website.

Naperville North High School French teacher nominated for award

Lisa Shamrock, a foreign language teacher at Naperville North High School, has been named a nominee for an award showcasing educational excellence.

At Naperville School District 203’s board of education meeting Monday, Superintendent Dan Bridges announced Shamrock was nominated for this year’s Illinois French Teacher of the Year award through the American Association of Teachers of French organization.

Yom Kippur begins at sundown tonight

Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days of the year in Judaism, begins at sundown tonight.

Meaning “Day of Atonement,” it focuses on repentance and asking forgiveness, and is marked with a fast for its duration. A long blast of the shofar signifies the close of the holiday, which this year ends at nightfall on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Weekend weather outlook

Friday will bring some unseasonably warm temperatures to the Naperville area, with sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees. There will be some wind, with potential gusts of up to 25 mph.

But that warmth won’t last for long, as rain on Saturday afternoon will bring cooler temps, with a high of 69. Partly cloudy skies are in store on Sunday, with a high of 66 degrees.

Keep up to date on your daily weather forecast with the NCTV17 weather webpage.