Not guilty plea in stabbing death | DuPage County Fair kicks off | Candidate petitions

Naperville man charged in stabbing death of ex-wife pleads not guilty

A Naperville man accused in the stabbing death of his ex-wife pleaded not guilty to murder charges at the Will County Courthouse on Thursday.

Zokir S. Kudratov, 55, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his ex-wife Rahima Kudratova on July 6. Police said the incident took place at his home in the 2500 block of Saddlebrook Drive in the White Eagle subdivision. She was residing at the home as well, but on a different floor.

During their motion to detain Kudratov, Will County prosecutors said he stabbed his ex-wife more than 30 times, as reported by the Daily Herald. Kudratov also allegedly stomped on his ex-wife’s head in front of his teenage daughter.

Kudratov is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 22.

70th annual DuPage County Fair showcases the festival’s largest Ferris wheel

The DuPage County Fair kicked off Thursday afternoon at the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Rd. in Wheaton, and runs through Sunday, July 28.

The four-day festival offers a carnival with the fair’s largest-ever Ferris wheel, animal shows, live music, and a drone light show.

Check out the scenes around the fairgrounds from day one of the fair.

Candidate petitions for 2025 Naperville municipal election available July 30

Petitions for candidacy in the 2025 Naperville municipal election will be available starting on Tuesday, July 30 in the Community Services Department of the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

To qualify for candidacy, you must have lived in Naperville’s corporate limits for at least one year, and have been a registered voter in the city. There are four seats on the Naperville City Council up for election.

The filing period will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 through Monday, Oct. 28, excluding weekend days. The consolidated primary election will take place on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, if more than 16 candidates run for city council. The consolidated election is slated for Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

For more information about obtaining candidate petitions, visit the city’s website, or contact the Community Services Department at (630) 305-5300. Specific candidate questions are available on the Illinois State Board of Elections website.

Grant sought for Nike Sports Complex



At its meeting Thursday, the Naperville Park Board discussed with district staff a forthcoming grant application for potential improvements to the Nike Sports Complex site at 288 W. Diehl Rd.

The district is in the process of finalizing an application to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant program, which could infuse up to $600,000 into the Nike site if it is approved.

This summer, the district initiated several in-person and virtual open house sessions for feedback on potential changes, which could include renovations to the ballfield, a new native prairie area, and construction of a shelter area, among others.

City holds ribbon cutting for Olmec head sculptures in Naperville

The City of Naperville held a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside Nichols Library earlier this week to celebrate the city’s role in the “Olmec Trails: Culture and Legacy” exhibit. The outdoor exhibition features 33 large-scale Mesoamerican Olmec heads painted by North American contemporary artists and is displayed throughout DuPage County.

Naperville recently welcomed two of the Olmec heads to the city: One outside of Nichols Library painted by Juan Chawuk and another outside of the 95th Street Library painted by Flavio López López.

See the Olmec head outside the downtown Naperville library, which will remain in the city through October.

Weekend weather outlook

The weekend gets off to a sunny start Friday, with an expected high of 79 degrees. On Saturday, Naperville can expect partly cloudy skies and a high of 86 degrees.

Sunday brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with an expected high of 78.

Keep up to date with your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.