70th annual DuPage County Fair showcases the festival’s largest Ferris wheel

The DuPage County Fair is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, and to get the weekend rolling, the fairgrounds is home to the biggest Ferris wheel ever seen at the fair.

“We have all the large, spectacular rides for the very seasoned carnival ride-goers, and then we have a bunch of kiddy rides for the younger kids,” said Jim McGuire, Manager of the DuPage County Fair Association.

The festivities kicked off Thursday afternoon at the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Rd. in Wheaton, and run through Sunday.

The DuPage County Fair is offering a special deal for the carnival ride lovers.

“We’re offering a mega pass for any day of the fair, it’s $35,” McGuire said. “It gets you admission to the fair plus unlimited rides for the whole day. So you can ride every ride on the grounds as you want, or ride them multiple times.”

DuPage County Fair 4-H exhibitions bring bunnies, livestock contests

A visit to the DuPage County Fair would not be complete without visiting the pigs, cows, and other livestock in the barn.

The DuPage County 4-H Foundation is hosting several animal shows throughout the weekend.

“One main goal is to teach them how to develop their livestock, how to be a good person, and how to take care of the animals,” said Bonnie Paganis, President of the DuPage County Fair Board of Directors.

Thea, who owns a brown bunny named Mulan, is part of 4-H.

“I like the fur,” said Thea.

Lana, who owns a spotted bunny named Cap, is in her last year of 4-H, and said her favorite part about the organization was the community.

“Seeing the animals and being able to take care of the animals and unite in that way, I just love it,” Lana said.

North Suburban Carvers sell unique wood carvings

A variety of vendors are stationed around the fairgrounds, selling everything from colorful earrings to detailed wood carvings.

“Mike is carving today, demonstrating how to carve… it’s been great, we’ve had some very brisk sales, and a lot of nice donations to Shriners (Children’s Hospital),” said Paul Gratzke, President of the North Suburban Carvers.

Gratzke said the North Suburban Carvers have been coming to the fair for decades, and they’re always welcoming new members.

“We have tools, we have gloves, and we have wood, and we will supply those items to anyone interested in carving,” Gratzke said.

From pork chops to funnel cakes at the County Fair

In case you get a bit hungry after all those rides, there are over 20 food vendors on the grounds this year.

“There’s all kinds of good stuff out here, we got the Piña colada… we have Marino’s (Kitchen) with pork chops and Italian sausage. And you got your corndogs, your funnel cakes, elephant ears, all the typical good carnival stuff,” said McGuire.

R&B, Motown acts take the stage in DuPage County

The DuPage County Fair will offer live musical performances all weekend.

“Tonight’s going to be a fun one, we got Billy Prine, who’s John Prine’s brother,” McGuire said. “Tomorrow night our headliner is going to be the FUZE Band, it’s 70s R&B mixed in with a little Santana. On Saturday night we got the South Side Soul Kings coming in, so that’s some Motown music. Saturday, also, we have Mexican Heritage Day, so we have three stages that we’ll have performers on throughout the fair.”

Bright lights fill the Wheaton night skies

New this year, colorful designs and decorations will fill the northern sky of the Fairgrounds.

“We have a very cool drone light show that’s going to take place, 15 to 20 minutes long,” said McGuire. “All choreographed to music… it’ll be 400 feet up in the air… so it going to be quite a thing for everyone to see.”

The displays will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, and 10:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

DuPage County Fair tickets

DuPage County Fair tickets are available at the gate. Adults (ages 13 & up) are $12, seniors (ages 62 & up) and children (ages 6-12) are $8. Children aged five and under and active military personnel with ID are free.

The weekend slate is available on the DuPage County Fair’s website.

“It’s a beautiful grounds and we like to share it, so come on out and have some fun at the fair, enjoy the Fairgrounds,” McGuire said.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!