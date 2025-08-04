NPD talks college safety | Lennon’s opens DT | Pet contest

Naperville Police Department sparks conversation on college safety

If back-to-school means off to campus this year, there are plenty of ways to protect against the risks involved with college, experts with the Naperville Police Department say.

Crime Prevention Specialists Julie Smith and Jim Pacetti hosted a presentation called “Safety for the College-Bound Student” in an online format on Thursday to help young adults prepare for a safe experience at college.

Learn some useful tips about how to stay safe on campus.

Santa’s Christmas Charities distributes nearly $30K to six local nonprofits

Santa’s Christmas Charities announced the distribution of nearly $30,000 to six local nonprofits from funds raised during the 2024 Santa’s Holly Jolly Sleigh Tour.

Funding went toward supporting “organizations serving children, families, and those who tell their stories,” according to a press release.

The following six organizations were selected and received all of the proceeds:

Almost Home Kids

Cal’s Angels

GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley

Maddie’s Mitten March

NCTV17

Reclaim13

Lennon’s brings three floors of flavor to downtown Naperville

A brand-new restaurant has arrived in Downtown Naperville. Located at 16 W. Jefferson Ave., Lennon’s, a three-floor concept, officially opened over the weekend, welcoming guests to explore a variety of foods and drinks.

The first floor of the restaurant is the main dining area serving small plates of dishes family-style, similar to tapas.

Learn more about the new addition to downtown Naperville.

Paws for a Cause announces fourth annual spokescat and spokesdog contest

Paws for a Cause Vet Care is giving pet owners the chance to have their dog or cat become the face of the 2025 Ales for Tails West Coast Wizard beer can.

In collaboration with Miskatonic Brewing Company, the veterinary clinic announced its fourth annual Ales for Tails Spokescat and Spokesdog Contest. People can enter their pets for a chance to be featured on the brewing company’s limited-edition beer set to release this fall.

To enter, a $10 donation is required, along with a photo submission and an explanation of why the pet deserves to win. Once nominations close, the public will have the chance to vote on their favorite entries. Ultimately, a panel of judges will pick the winning cat and dog. The contest is now open, and the deadline to nominate a pet is Aug. 21.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday sponsored by Qamaria Yemeni Coffee. Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

August 4 – Naperville’s National Night Out Kick-Off at the Fry Family YMCA.

August 5 – Naper Settlement Farmers Market at Naper Settlement

August 5 – Naperville Millennium Carillon Summer Recital

August 5 – OPUS Youth Chamber Concert at the Morton Arboretum, Children’s Garden

August 5 – National Night Out – throughout Naperville’s neighborhoods

August 6 – Arbor Evenings at Morton Arboretum

August 6 – Trivia Night at 95th Street Library

August 7 – Brightside Theatre – Fun in the Sun: A Broadway Musical Revue at Country Lakes

August 7 – Tone Colors by Naperville Municipal Band at Central Park

August 7 – Naperville Cemetery Walking Tour by Naper Settlement

August 8 – A Night At the Movies: presenting Freaky Friday, by Naperville Park District

August 9 – The Great Decoding Escape Room by Naper Settlement

August 9 – 2025 Illinois Lupus Walk at the Naperville Riverwalk at Grand Pavilion

August 9 – Cantigny Rewind – Live music with Boy Band Review at Cantigny

August 9 – Hokusai Japan Fest at College of DuPage

August 9 and 10 – Veggie Fest at Danada South Park