Objections to 2 council nomination petitions | Pumpkin Smash | Special Olympians to be grand marshals

Objections filed against nomination petitions of two Naperville City Council candidates

Objections have been filed against two Naperville City Council candidate nomination petitions for the upcoming Consolidated General Election on April 1, 2025.

The Municipal Officers Electoral Board will convene on Wednesday, Nov 13 at 1:30 p.m. to hear the evidence in the objections filed by three Naperville residents on Nov. 4 against the petitions of candidates Nag Jaiswal and Farid Shabazz.

The members of the electoral board are Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli, Naperville City Clerk Dawn Portner, and Naperville City Councilman Patrick Kelly. The three will decide on the merits of the complaints after hearing the evidence. The proceedings will be streamed live on the city’s website, as well as on government access TV station WCNC. The public is also welcome to attend the hearing.

Housing development for adults with disabilities, seniors approved

The Naperville City Council on Tuesday approved a new 71-unit multi-family housing development known as Tower Court Residences. It will take root on a 4-acre parcel in Naperville on the southeast side of 103rd Street and Route 59, on Tower Court.

The petitioner, Tower Court Naperville LLC, is purchasing the property from the City of Naperville and will construct what are being described as affordable housing units for people with intellectual and development disabilities, as well as seniors age 55 and up.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the proposal last month and gave it a favorable recommendation.

Naperville Veterans Day program to be held at Veterans Park Monday

American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 will host their annual Veterans Day program on Monday, Nov. 11 in Naperville’s Veterans Park, 303 E. Gartner Rd.

The day’s commemorations will begin with a wreath laying at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at 10:30 a.m. The Naperville Municipal Band will perform at 10:50 a.m., ahead of the official ceremony which begins at 11 a.m.

Commanders from both posts will speak, as will Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli. There will also be a rifle salute and the sounding of taps. The public is invited to attend. NCTV17 will be streaming the ceremony live both online and on air.

Student achievement data discussed at District 203 meeting

On the heels of last week’s unveiling of the 2024 Illinois State Report Card, the Naperville School District 203 Board of Education took a deep dive into the data with administrators. As was previously reported, District 203 was one of the top-ranking districts across the state.

Overall, District 203 ranked in the 99th percentile in proficiency in English Language Arts and math in the 98th percentile in science. District 203 also has been meeting most of the benchmarks that were reported in 2019, before the pandemic and widespread reports of learning loss.

While much of the data is upbeat, District 203 board members did raise a number of concerns, including persistent achievement gaps that cut across particular student groups, including members of some racial and ethnic groups.

Naperville Park District holding Pumpkin Smash this Saturday

Have some pumpkins left on your porch? The Naperville Park District is providing an environmentally friendly way to dispose of them, at its Pumpkin Smash this Saturday, Nov. 9., running from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots, 811 S. West St.

The public is invited to come out and pound their pumpkins to a pulp, composting their nutrients and water into the soil. The event is free. The only requirement is to make sure all metal, candles, and decorations have been removed from the pumpkins before the smashing begins.

Local Special Olympians chosen as grand marshals for Parade of Lights

The Rotary Club of Naperville has chosen local Special Olympians as the grand marshals for this year’s 2024 Parade of Lights, to be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.

The decision was made in light of this year’s Paris Olympics, with the group wanting to shine a spotlight on these Naperville-area athletes who “make us proud of our hometown,” according to Rotary Club of Naperville President Jacque Clermont.

This year’s parade will also feature a new Santa Experience Raffle, offering a chance to either ride with Santa and Mrs. Claus on their featured float, or score reserved seating on the main broadcast /review stage at the parade. Proceeds will help benefit local nonprofits. More information on the raffle and parade can be found on the Rotary Club of Naperville’s website.

Naperville North’s Emma Berres runs through adversity to victory

Naperville North High School senior Emma Berres has turned trials into triumphs, running her way to two conference titles in track, and one in cross country.

After overcoming a major injury and the loss of her mother, Berres embodies the spirit of perseverance.

Learn more about Berres’ story and the inspirational phrase she writes on her arm before each competition.