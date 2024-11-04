Naperville North’s Emma Berres runs through adversity to victory

One Huskie has stood out from the rest of the pack this season for Naperville North girls’ cross country. Her wins at the conference meet and Regionals are made all the more remarkable by the challenges she has overcome. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

Senior, Emma Berres is competing in a full season for Naperville North for the first time since her freshman year. After an ACL tear and the loss of her mother, the Huskie’s journey to become this year’s conference champion is one of resilience and determination.

Berres suffers an ACL tear and her mother’s breast cancer returns

“After my mom passed away, I kept facing obstacles, but I knew that it was up to me if I truly wanted it,” said Berres.

While recovering from the ACL tear as a sophomore, Berres received the devastating news that her mother’s breast cancer had returned. Berres’s mother, Daneen, passed away in September 2023, at the start of her junior year. Through it all, Berres has found strength from her mother’s memory.

“She’s truly my inspiration, I always write ‘run for mom’ on my arm just to know that she’s running alongside me”. said Berres. “I would not be the person that I am today without her.”

Berres learned from her mother to live in the moment, and to be grateful for everything that has brought her to where she is now.

“She always reminded me to have fun and that I’m extremely lucky to be a part of such an amazing team and to never take that for granted,” said Berres.

“So I’ve always worked on, being present and being grateful for every single opportunity,” Berres explained. “Being grateful for my teammates, for the experience that we get to travel for meets, and especially for my coaches who have been there for me.”

Emma Berres turns trials into triumphs

North Head Coach, Dan Iverson, has been impressed with Berres’s ability to maintain focus amidst adversity.

“Those things are more than what anyone has a right to expect a kid to be able to go through and then be able to persevere and raise herself to the level that she has this year, It’s been impressive,” said Iverson.

On the course, Berres has won two conference titles in track, and one in cross country. The Huskie has finished inside the top 11 in four straight races, and heads in next week’s state meet fresh off a third-place finish and personal best time at Sectionals. At last year’s 800-meter IHSA State Track Final, Berres ran a personal best time of 2:12.92 to finish in fourth place.

Berres has not just returned to run, but she’s arrived among the state’s best. No matter the circumstance, the Huskie captain keeps on improving.

“To go to the starting line with the things that have been on her mind over the last two years is extraordinary,” added Iverson.

The program has won nine state titles and has finished runner-up or in third place nine other times during Iverson’s 27-year tenure. Part of the foundation of what is arguably the state’s best cross country program comes from the traits Iverson has instilled in the Huskies.

“Everybody has their stuff, said Iverson. “We want to make sure that everybody feels like when you have your stuff, that the people around you will be there for you. I think that’s just human, but it also makes you (run) faster when you understand that the people around you do genuinely care.”

Berres closes her senior season for Naperville North with goals of All-State

As Berres closes her senior season, she’ll aim for an All-State finish in cross country, and at the track state meet in the spring. Then, the Huskie will become a Redhawk, moving on to run at the University of Miami Ohio.

After overcoming a major injury and the loss of her mother, Berres embodies the spirit of perseverance.

“It’s always possible,” said Emma Berres. “Whatever you want to accomplish, it truly is possible with the hard work, with the dedication, and being grateful along the way, and especially being present in the moment. That’s something that my mom always told me to take advantage of. Be grateful for every day that you have, because you can really make it special.”