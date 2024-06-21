Olmec Trails sculptures | $1.45M to North Central | A Taste of East Asia

City of Naperville showcases Olmec Trails sculptures at local libraries

Earlier this week, Naperville installed two large-scale stone head sculptures at Nichols Library and at the 95th Street Library.

The hand-painted renditions of Mesoamerican Olmec heads are part of the Mexican Cultural Center DuPage’s (MCCD) new outdoor exhibit, “Olmec Trails: Culture and Legacy.” The showcase celebrates Mexican heritage, and the ancient Olmec civilization that occupied what is today, the southern part of Veracruz, Mexico.

Read more about the new sculptures, which will be available to the public for viewing through October.

North Central College gets $1.45M grant to help educate future STEM teachers

North Central College has received a five-year, $1.45 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to help it educate future STEM teachers.

The money was awarded through the Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program, and is the largest NSF grant the college has received.

Learn more about the grant and how the funds will be disbursed at North Central.

Dishing up ‘A Taste of East Asia’ at Naperville’s DuPage Children’s Museum

A new exhibit that serves up a taste of East Asia to the Naperville community has arrived at the DuPage Children’s Museum.

It features a plethora of stuffed food toys, and interactive opportunities for young kids, such as a giant noodle bowl.

Check out the new exhibit that educates kids about all kinds of East Asian dishes.

“All Shook Up” at Summer Place Theatre debuts June 21

Summer Place Theatre is debuting the jukebox musical “All Shook Up” on Friday, June 21 at Naperville Central High School’s auditorium, 440 Aurora Ave.

The performances will take place from June 21-30 at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

‘All Shook Up’ is set in the 1950s and follows a guitar-playing man who comes into a square little town in a square little state and changes everyone he meets. It is loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night and features the music of Elvis Presley. Tickets are available on Summer Place Theatre’s website.

Learn more about Summer Place Theatre and the group’s two productions on stage this summer.

Little Italian Pizza’s 50th Anniversary Party on June 22

Little Italian Pizza, 373 E. Bailey Rd., is hosting a party to celebrate its 50th anniversary on Saturday, June 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the restaurant.

The event will feature beer and wine, free pizza, and live music from rock cover band Forget Hannah. There will also be basket raffles for Little Friends, and the restaurant will be accepting donations for DuPagePads.

For more information on the 50th anniversary party, visit Little Italian Pizza’s Facebook page.

District 203 administrator salaries

On Monday, the Naperville School District 203 Board of Education approved base salaries for administrators and nonunion staff members at Monday’s meeting for the upcoming 2024-25 school year.

Superintendent Dan Bridges will receive a $302,357 salary, up from $293,550 in the 2023-24 school year. Chief Financial Officer Michael Frances will receive $232,126, up from $223,198 this past school year.

Other top-level administrator salaries for returning staffers in the upcoming school year include Jayne Willard, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, and Lisa Xagas, assistant superintendent of strategy and engagement. Both administrators will receive $188,698 in salary this school year, up from $181,440 a year ago.

Weekend Weather Outlook

The summer season kicks off Friday with more high temperatures, as sunny skies and a high of 88 are expected.

Possible thunderstorms in the late afternoon and 20 mph winds are predicted through Saturday, with a high of 88.

Temperatures will cool off Sunday with a high of 78.

Temperatures will cool off Sunday with a high of 78.