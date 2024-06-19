“All Shook Up” and “West Side Story” at Summer Place Theatre

Summer Place Theatre has been Naperville’s community theatre since 1966, starting as an outdoor summer theatre at North Central College. Since 1993, They have been performing mostly out of Naperville Central High School Auditorium. The Summer Place, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit, volunteer-supported community theatre, based in the Naperville area, strives to provide professional quality year-round theatre arts entertainment.

Shakespeare influences in the 2024 summer season

All Shook Up tells the story of a square little town in a square little state, and in rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have the audience jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.” Performances of All Shook Up begin June 21, 2024

From the first notes to the final breath, West Side Story is one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time. Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the “American” Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time. Performances begin July 19, 2024.