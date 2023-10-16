Open Mosque Day | Campaign contribution disclosure ordinance | Odenkirk in Naperville

Islamic Center of Naperville welcomes people of all faiths for Open Mosque Day

The Islamic Center of Naperville was packed with people Sunday afternoon, as hundreds came out to celebrate the annual Open Mosque Day.

Visitors had the opportunity to embrace Islamic culture in a wide variety of ways. There were spots for people to receive a henna tattoo, explore the history of the religion, and even try some authentic cuisine.

The event also gave people an understanding of what happens in a mosque on a day-to-day basis, helping the greater community feel more welcome. Organizers hoped the event would build connections and encourage open dialogue, in order to address any stereotypes.

Naperville City Council debates campaign contribution disclosure ordinance ahead of formal vote

During a workshop session on Oct. 9, Naperville City Council members discussed the campaign contribution disclosure ordinance ahead of an upcoming vote. Read more about the dais’ discussion, and the history of the Naperville ordinance.

Turning Pointe’s Naperville Pumpkin Race set for Oct. 28

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation will host its annual Naperville Pumpkin Race on Saturday, Oct. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. at Rotary Hill Park in downtown Naperville.

Contestants can purchase a $25 pumpkin racer kit and assemble it to run a heat in-person at Rotary Hill, or in your own driveway.

Along with the race, the free event will have a pumpkin decorating contest, a costume contest, food trucks, and Pinot’s Palette fall painting.

For more information about the Pumpkin Race, visit Turning Pointe’s website.

Registration opens Oct. 17 for Santa’s Workshop and Hotline

Santa’s Naperville Workshop and Santa’s Hotline are returning for another year in Naperville this Christmas season.

The Naperville Park District will open registration for both events at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 17 for residents and noon on Thursday, Oct. 19 for nonresidents.

Santa’s Naperville Worskhop will take place from Nov. 27 through Dec. 21 at the Paddleboat Quarry Rentals building, 441 Aurora Avenue. Santa will meet with one family at a time to hear Christmas wishes and take pictures.

Santa’s Workshop costs $10 per family for residents and $15 per family for nonresidents. No walk-ups or on-site registration will be available.

Santa’s Hotline will take place on Dec. 6 and 7 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Families will get a call from Santa or Mrs. Claus. The hotline calls are free.

To register for either event, visit the Naperville Park District website.

Bob Odenkirk book signing draws large crowd to Naperville

More than 900 people gathered at the Yellow Box Theater on Friday evening for a book signing event featuring Naperville native and Emmy-nominated actor Bob Odenkirk. Learn more about the event and Odenkirk’s new book “Zilot & Other Important Rhymes.”