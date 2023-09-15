Park District Police body cams | Arboretum gets $15M grant | Ribfest begins

Naperville Park District Park Police to receive body cameras

The Naperville Park District Board has approved the purchase of body cameras for Naperville Park District Park Police officers.

The purchase was needed to meet the requirement from the Illinois SAFE-T Act to have all law enforcement agencies outfitted with body cameras by Jan. 1, 2025. The park district will be using the same provider that the Naperville Police Department currently uses for its body cameras, Axon Enterprise, Inc. That will allow the two groups to maintain consistency, and allow for administrative access to real-time camera footage during critical incidents.

The roughly $85 thousand expenditure, approved at Thursday night’s board meeting, will include all camera equipment, licensing, implementation, and data storage for ten cameras over the span of five years.

Morton Arboretum awarded $15 million to help expand urban tree canopy

The Morton Arboretum has been awarded $15 million in federal funding to help in its efforts to build up the tree canopy in underserved communities. Learn more about the historic grant and the benefits of restoring urban forests.

Hoax call causes “secure building and teach” at some D204 schools Thursday

Four Indian Prairie School District 204 schools were placed under a secure building and teach protocol yesterday as the result of a threatening hoax call made to the Eola Community Center.

The Aurora Police Department said the community center was the target of a hoax call which was claiming an active shooter and/or bomb threat. After investigating, the APD and Fox Valley Park District Police said there was no real danger.

The affected schools were Waubonsie Valley High School, Fischer Middle School, McCarty Elementary, and Steck Elementary.

Police request that the public not share false information on social media in light of such hoaxes, but wait for official police statements on the matter.

Riverwalk Fine Art Fair this weekend

The Naperville Art League will hold its 38th annual Riverwalk Fine Art Fair this weekend, on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sun. Sept. 17.

More than 100 artisans will be out at the event, showing and selling works in a variety of mediums, including photography, ceramics, sculpture, mixed media, jewelry, and various forms of painting.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and will be set up along the Riverwalk in downtown Naperville, stretching down Jackson Avenue and Main Street.

Ribfest kicks off today at DuPage County Fairgrounds

The Naperville Exchange Club’s Ribfest kicks off today at the DuPage County Event center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton. Learn more about the music, food, and family activities in store.

NCTV17 will be on Facebook Live at 1 p.m. today from Ribfest, talking to organizers about the fest and all the fun.

Weekend weather outlook

It’s looking like great weather today for the start of Ribfest, with sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees.

Saturday will be a bit overcast, with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain. The expected high will be 80. Sunday brings a stronger chance of rain, with temperatures dropping slightly, at a high of 72 degrees. Make sure to check the NCTV17 weather webpage to keep up with your daily forecast.