Park district revises drone and scooter policy | Moon Festival returns | Kids Matter Volunteer Fair

Naperville Park District revises drone and scooter policy in parks

The Naperville Park District has amended ordinance language on the use of drones and electric scooters within areas under its jurisdiction, following action at Thursday’s park board meeting. A preliminary discussion of the changes took place last month.

The amended language states the district has oversight on drones flying 150 feet above ground level, rather than the previous height of 200 feet above ground level. As for e-scooters, the district is prohibiting their use on park property at the advice of legal counsel to avoid liability concerns in the event of an injury.

Several legislative changes out of Springfield are behind the pair of amendments. Parks officials are syncing the district’s ordinance up with regulatory changes through the Illinois Department of Transportation, as defined by the Illinois Vehicle Code.

Moon Festival returns to Aurora on Saturday

The Pacifica Square Moon Festival is returning to Aurora for a fifth time, set for 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Pacifica Square Asian Lifestyle Center at 4360 E. New York St.

The event will feature a K-pop performance and Korean RDP (random dance play), free outdoor laser tag, a cosplay realm for the creative art of costumed play, a ramen-eating contest, a Hawaiian fire dancer, and more than 40 ethnic vendors and food trucks.

Read more about the festival rooted in Asian cultures coming to Aurora.

Kids Matter Volunteer Fair next Tuesday

Kids Matter is hosting its 21st annual Volunteer Fair next Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Multipurpose Rooms at the Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Drive.

It’s a free event where community members of all ages can learn about Naperville’s various nonprofit organizations and ways to volunteer. Volunteer opportunities include indoor and outdoor, supporting people of all ages and abilities, and promoting causes like education, environmentalism, health, and more. No registration is required to attend.

District 203 recognized for behavioral resources

Naperville School District 203 was recently recognized by the organization FTF Behavioral Consulting for staffing resources aimed at addressing severe behavioral problems across all grade levels.

District 203 has 18 professionals with the certification, which is the highest number in Illinois. Across the state, 57 school staff are certified.

New feature at IPSD 204 board meetings: School Spotlight

Board members at Indian Prairie School District 204 had a new item on their agenda Monday that will be a fixture at future meetings: School Spotlight. This new element will take place during every regular board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley said, after introductory procedures such as roll call and the pledge of allegiance, and before public comment.

“Our schools do wonderful things,” Talley said, “and what we want to do is to be able to spotlight some of the great things that they are doing across our district.”

Brookdale Elementary gave the first School Spotlight presentation, highlighting how teachers in second through fifth grades have implemented a new “soft start”, a period of collaborative playtime, at the beginning of each school day to decrease tardiness and encourage students to arrive ready to learn.

LIV Golf Chicago Championship kicks off

The LIV Golf Chicago Championship tees off at Bolingbrook Golf Club beginning today through Sunday. Several of the world’s top players including Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson are scheduled to participate in the three-day tournament.

Jon Rahm and Joaquinn Niemen will be competing for the LIV Golf Individual Championship. The event will also be available for viewing on the CW.

Weekend weather outlook

Hot weather and sunny skies are predicted throughout the weekend. It starts today with a clear sky and a high of 89 degrees later this afternoon.

The sky will remain clear throughout the weekend with a slight rise in temperature as Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach 91 degrees.

Keep up with your daily weather forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.