Park district’s YTD budget | Bark to School promotion | Ringing in new school year

Naperville Park District’s YTD budget shows both positives and challenges

A budget report issued at Thursday’s Naperville Park Board meeting indicated the district remains in a positive financial position in 2024, though there are cost pressures that have weighed on the bottom line.

Several of the district’s department heads took a deep dive into this year’s budget, with two-thirds of the year in the rearview mirror. A number of metrics increased this past year, including program participation numbers and facility use. Partnerships and sponsorships also have risen.

But 2024, thus far, has not been without budgetary challenges. Managing cost increases, in particular, has been an issue district officials have continued grappling with this year. Several specific line items have surpassed the CPI rate of inflation. Bus transportation costs, for instance, have increased 25%.

Will County animal agency has special “Bark to School” promotion

Will County Animal Protection Services (WCAPS) has a special “Bark to School” promotion. From now until August 30, they’ll be waiving adoption fees for dogs age 1 and older.

Those interested can take a look at the available dogs on the WCAPS Petfinder website. They may then make an appointment to visit the pets by calling 815-462-5633, or by emailing adopt@willcountyillinois.com. Adoption hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the agency, located at 22452 Cherry Hill Rd., Joliet.

WCAPS also has some items to fill on its Bark to School supply list, such as toys, treats, and dog food. Donations of these items may be dropped off from Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Downtown Naperville now offering text messaging service

Downtown Naperville is now offering a new text messaging service to notify patrons of special deals, upcoming events, and the latest in downtown Naperville news.

Those interested can sign up on the Downtown Naperville website.

Brookdale Elementary rings in the start of another school year

Indian Prairie School District 204 signaled the start of the 2024-2025 school year on Thursday with the annual Brookdale Elementary bell ringing.

It’s a longstanding practice started by the school’s former principal, the late Chuck Seidel.

Find out more about the tradition and who had the special bell-ringing honors yesterday.

Contracts issued for Connections facilities work

At its Monday meeting, Naperville School District 203’s board of education issued a pair of construction and electrical contracts totaling $307,411 associated with a facilities renovation project linked to the growing Connections transitional program.

There has been an uptick in student enrollment in Connections in recent years. To accommodate this, District 203 officials have been undertaking a series of construction tasks at the Fifth Avenue facility housing the program.

Naperville Police Foundation hosting free pre-fall social at Safety Town

The Naperville Police Foundation is hosting a free pre-fall social on Wednesday, August 28 at Safety Town, 1320 Aurora Ave.

The event gives the public a chance to mix and mingle with Naperville Police Department personnel as well as the board of directors of the Naperville Police Foundation. Kids can bring their small bikes and trikes along to ride the streets of Safety Town, while adults can speak with police representatives about their safety concerns.

Sno Problems will be on hand to provide shaved ice treats, while supplies last. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information about the social can be found through the Naperville Police Foundation website.

Weekend weather outlook

Mild temperatures will continue on Friday, with a predicted high of 78. But that trend won’t last for long. Temperatures will start creeping up on Saturday with a high of 82, and a slight chance of rain in the afternoon, and in the overnight hours.

Forecasters say to expect some showers on Sunday, particularly before 1 p.m., with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Hot humid conditions are predicted to move in, with a high of 85, but a peak heat index stretching up to 95 degrees.

The heat and humidity is expected to stick around through the middle of next week, with a heat index of up to 110 on Monday and 105 on Tuesday.

