Parking lot jewelry theft scam | City energy options | Metea wrestler makes history

Naperville police warn of parking lot jewelry theft scam

The Naperville Police Department is warning the public to be wary of strangers who engage with them in parking lots, after a recent report of a jewelry theft involving a distraction technique.

Find out how the tactic works and how to protect yourself.

Naperville City Council planning deep dive into energy options

The Naperville City Council plans to dig deeper into future energy procurement options as 2026 continues unfolding.

The council on Tuesday approved proposals to delve deeper into a long-range vision, timelines, and all of the provider options on the table, independent of the 2035 contract deadline with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency.

Read more about the recent discussion, and what councilmembers had to say about next steps in the review process.

DuPage County Board decides on allocation of opioid settlement funds

DuPage County officials will allocate investment earnings from opioid settlement funds toward operational expenses at the new Crisis Recovery Center that opened its doors in September, based on a vote at last week’s County Board meeting.

The board had a preliminary discussion early in February on the use of proceeds from the nationwide opioid litigation brought on by various units of government against drug manufacturers, pharmacy chains, and pharmaceutical distributors.

As outlined in the adopted agreement between county government and the DuPage County Health Department, the funds can be applied toward various treatment and prevention strategies at the Crisis Recovery Center.

Rosie Picari makes history for Metea Valley girls wrestling

At the IHSA girls wrestling state meet, Metea Valley junior Rosie Picari became the first Mustang girls wrestler to place in the state tournament, finishing third on the podium in the 140-pound weight class.

It’s also the best finish for any Naperville area grappler in the five-year history of IHSA girls wrestling.

Hear from Picari about her experience making it to state.

FiA Naperville pushes women toward healthier bodies, stronger community

There’s a group of women who meet early in the morning, joining across Naperville to become stronger in bodies, minds, and hearts.

They’re the local chapter of FiA, which stands for Females in Action, offering free outdoor workouts for women.

See some highlights of a recent session and learn how they’ve created a healthy community of support and strength.