Naperville police warn of parking lot jewelry theft scam

The Naperville Police Department is warning the public to be wary of strangers who engage with them in parking lots, after a recent report of a jewelry theft involving a distraction technique, according to a social media post by the NPD.

Distraction technique involves offer of gift

Police say the tactics used typically involve a stranger approaching someone in a parking lot who is loading groceries or other items into their car. After starting up a friendly conversation with the victim, the suspect will usually offer them some type of gift.

According to the NPD’s post, that could be “a ring, gold colored necklace, or Apple products like an iPhone or AirPods in factory packaging.” Those items are generally worthless or broken.

Oftentimes, police say, these offenders are working in teams, or have small children with them. Those extra people help create a distraction.

Once the offenders leave, the targeted victim then discovers that a piece of their own jewelry, or a watch, has been stolen, while they are left with the worthless distraction gift.

Give people space and don’t take gifts from strangers, police say

The NPD said that this type of theft has been seen before across both Naperville and the general Chicagoland area in recent years. Police noted in the comments of the social media post that the most recent incident reported to them had taken place in the parking lot outside Patel Brothers, but that this scam had been noted “at many locations.”

Police advise residents to leave an appropriate amount of space between themselves and anyone they don’t know. They also caution people not to accept gifts from strangers, and to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity of this sort.

Stay in the know – sign up for our daily news update!