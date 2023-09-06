Parking permits eliminated | Storm-related fire | Matrix Club opens

Commuter parking permits eliminated, daily fee parking expanded

Naperville City Council voted last night to pass an ordinance eliminating commuter parking permits and expanding daily fee parking. Find out more about the changes that were made and what the new fee will be.

Fallen tree snaps power line, which then sparks house fire

A house fire sparked early this morning when a tree fell and snapped a power line caused $20,000 in damages.

The Naperville Fire Department said in a news release that it got a call shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday from a person saying their home on the 900 block of Anne Road had been struck by lightning, and was on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found that a tree had fallen, snapping a power line, which then arched against the home’s aluminum siding, causing multiple small fires in the walls.

Crews were briefly delayed in their firefighting efforts while waiting for the power line to be deenergized, but got the fire under control by about 6 a.m. All residents safely evacuated, and no one was injured. The building was deemed to be habitable.

The Matrix Club opens for business

The Matrix Club, a sprawling new entertainment, banquet, and restaurant venue at 808 S. Route 59, is now open for business. Take a look inside the 78,000-square-foot space.

District 203 classroom nurses added to NESPA contract

Nearly two-dozen classroom nurses across Naperville District 203 have been added to an existing three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Naperville Education Support Professionals Association.

District 203’s board of education on Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding, amending the existing 2021-2024 contract between the two parties. NESPA’s leadership approved the memo last week.

According to details of the memo, 23 classroom nurses are being added into the agreement. Terms include starting hourly pay wages of $35 that are subject to increase to $37 after three years. The board also has agreed to 85% health insurance premium contributions for eligible employees.

Benedictine President has first public speaking appearance

Dr. Joseph Foy spoke publicly for the first time as the new president of Benedictine University at the school’s Journeys in Leadership event last Wednesday night. Find out more about what topics he touched on.