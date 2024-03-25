Parks Madness | SAFE-T Act updates | Hoppy Easter

Naperville Park District hosts inaugural Parks Madness tournament

With the NCAA March Madness tournament in full swing, the Naperville Park District has its own competition for the month – Parks Madness.

The inaugural event features 16 parks in the Naperville community, all vying for March glory in a single-elimination tournament. To vote on the first-round match-ups, visit the park district’s Instagram account.

Photo courtesy: Naperville Park District

Naperville Police Chief and DuPage County State’s Attorney give SAFE-T Act updates

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce held an update conversation on the Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act. Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres and DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin covered several topics, including recent data since the elimination of cash bail six months ago, body-worn cameras for police officers, and additional training for police certification.

Learn more about the SAFE-T Act’s impact on Naperville.

D203 lowering the levy

Naperville School District 203 (D203) is moving forward on the planned lowering of the 2023 tax levy, to the tune of $1.21 million. The D203 Board of Education finalized the plan last week after a preliminary discussion early this month.

The school district approved its 2023 levy amount in December, but there is a provision under state law to abate levy dollars each March that would be designated to service previously issued debt.

The board-adopted resolution in the waning days of 2023 proposed a total $293.2 million levy across all funds.

Naperville Park District’s Illinois Mammals event slated for March 25 to 30

The Naperville Park District is hosting Illinois Mammals, as part of its free nature discovery days, from March 25 to 30. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the River Room of Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Rd.

Illinois Mammals will give kids a chance to learn about mammals living in the Naperville area, create a raccoon craft, and play a mammal matching game.

No prior registration is required, however, one adult must attend with each family. For more information on Illinois Mammals, visit the park district’s website.

Safety Town Hoppy Easter brings eggcitement to Naperville area children

Families hopped into Safety Town of Naperville on Saturday for Hoppy Easter. The annual event had fun-filled activities for kids, including photos with the Easter Bunny, a candy collection, and the chance to pet live bunnies.

Check out the highlights from the early Easter celebration, hosted by the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club.