Safety Town Hoppy Easter brings eggcitement to Naperville area children

Families hopped into Safety Town of Naperville for Hoppy Easter, its annual early Easter celebration hosted by the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club.

“This morning is our annual Happy Easter event, during which we raise money for Safety Town of Naperville . We have vendors from the community that can showcase their business. We also have the opportunity for families and children to take pictures with the Easter Bunny,” said Naperville Junior Woman’s Club President Jennifer Groszek.

NJWC & Safety Town

Besides taking photos with the Easter Bunny, there was more than one bunny on site this morning.

“We have real bunnies that the children can stop by and take a look at and just enjoy seeing a real Easter bunny,” said Groszek.

“Over 40 years ago, the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club started to reach out to the vendors in the community, establish community relationships with them, and then the residents of the Naperville community can sign up, purchase a ticket, then come on out, get eggs filled with candy and join, enjoy safety town and visiting all the vendors,” said Junior Woman’s Club Liaison Patty Thomas

The event was a hit with the kids, who eagerly lined up to take photos with the Easter Bunny, pet live bunnies, and collect candy from the 22 vendors on site. It’s a fun-filled, family-friendly activity that supports the Safety Town of Naperville.

“It’s a wonderful fundraiser for Naperville Safety Town. We’re very proud of our collaboration and affiliation, and the funds that we raised through this program go back to Naperville Safety Town and, of course, back to our community,” said Groszek.

Another great Hoppy Easter in the books

Hoppy Easter is held every weekend before Easter, and the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club always looks forward to it.

“Everyone’s super excited and creative in decorating Naperville Safety Town to look very spring-like, very Easter and festive, and really just see the excitement that the children have when they see the Easter Bunny,” said Groszek.

