Person of interest in shooting | Future D203 projects | COD hosts STEMCON

Juvenile in custody as “person of interest” in Naperville shooting

A juvenile has been placed in custody after being named a “person of interest” in a shooting in Naperville on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Authorities say the investigation into the incident, in which a 22-year-old Naperville man was shot, continues.

Find out more about the shooting and the lockdown it prompted.

Future District 203 projects on the horizon

Naperville School District 203’s Board of Education on Monday had a preliminary discussion of the capital development plan for upcoming school year budgets. Administrators pinpointed three large-scale projects which would cost nearly $50 million in total that could be incorporated into the plan in the years ahead.

The growing Connections program could have added space through a renovation project estimated at $7.5 million. The list of projects also includes a potential addition to Ranch View Elementary School at an estimated cost of $9.5 million and a series of facility upgrades and additions to Naperville North High School at an estimated cost of $32.9 million.

Action on the proposals could be taken at the board’s next meeting on May 6.

College of DuPage holding STEMCON on April 27

College of DuPage will be hosting STEMCON on Saturday, April 27.

The STEM-focused fair will offer a number of hands-on opportunities, with a variety of experiments, demonstrations, and workshops. There will also be a keynote discussion from Emily Calandrelli, an MIT engineer who is the author of the Ada Lace Adventures chapter books, as well as host of “Emily’s Wonder Lab” and “Xploration Outer Space.”

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school’s Physical Education Center.

Test Drives for Autism Awareness to benefit Turning Pointe

In honor of Autism Awareness Month in April, several local car dealerships are giving a donation to local nonprofit Turning Pointe Autism Foundation each time someone does a test drive of one of their vehicles this month.

Test Drives for Autism Awareness is an annual tradition in which $20 is given to the group for each test drive. Participating dealers include:

Toyota of Naperville

Lexus of Naperville

Chevrolet of Naperville

Gerald Nissan of Naperville

Gerald Kia of Naperville

Gerald Subaru of Naperville

Haggerty Buick GMC

Haggerty Chevrolet

Haggerty Ford

McCarthy Ford

Two local nonprofits host “My Sister Liv” documentary screening

Two local nonprofits are hosting a screening for a documentary that takes a closer look at the teen mental health crisis.

KidsMatter and Max’s Mission will be showing “My Sister Liv” on Tuesday, April 23, at 7 p.m. at Metea Valley High School, 2801 N. Eola Rd. The film focuses on the loss of a loved one to suicide, and the emotions families experience as a result. The goal of the viewing is to help encourage youth to be more open about their mental health.

A panel of local therapists will be on hand for a Q&A after the screening, as will therapy dogs and a resource table. The suggested age for viewing of the film is 14 and up. Seating is limited: those interested in attending are asked to register online.