Juvenile in custody as “person of interest” in Naperville shooting

A juvenile has been placed in custody after being named a “person of interest” in a shooting in Naperville on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Authorities say the investigation into the incident, in which a 22-year-old Naperville man was shot, continues.

What happened in the shooting incident?

Police received a report of a shooting at a residence in the 2500 block of Leach Drive around 1:30 p.m.

Once they arrived at the home, they discovered a man who had been shot, later identified as a 22-year-old from Naperville. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction, authorities said.

Police said it did not appear to be a random act.

Shelter in place, schools on lockdown as result of shooting

The incident prompted police to enact a shelter in place to residents in the area, and nearby schools to issue a “secure building & teach” order. That was put in place for Clow Elementary School, Welch Elementary School, Spring Brook Elementary School, Gregory Middle School, Birkett Freshman Center, and Neuqua Valley High School.

The lockdowns were lifted around 4 p.m.

Information sought

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6665.

